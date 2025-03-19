3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/19/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Knicks at Spurs

Mikal Bridges is getting his confidence back right in time for the playoffs -- perhaps the silver lining of Jalen Brunson's ankle injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for a few more weeks.

Bridges has scored 15, 19, 22, 27, 28, and 33 points in games sans Brunson this season.

Can his high-scoring trend stick against the San Antonio Spurs?

Well, the Spurs defense has been putrid since the team lost Victor Wembanyama. In the 15 games since Wemby has been out, San Antonio has coughed up a league-leading 124.3 points per game. That's a lot of points.

A lion's share of that scoring is being funneled through opposing guards and small forwards while centers are averaging the sixth-fewest points in that span. San Antonio is also surrendering the sixth-most made threes (14.9), and Bridges has some untapped potential from downtown after shooting just 3.4 threes across his last five.

On Christmas Day, Bridges lit the Spurs up for 41 points. Our NBA projections expect him to crack 20 tonight.

Wizards at Jazz

At this point in the season, it's best to proceed with caution when betting on teams that are in tank mode. Luckily, the Utah Jazz have been in such mode all season and a list of injuries figure to boost Kyle Filipowski's stats tonight.

John Collins and Walker Kessler -- Utah's starting bigs -- have been ruled out for Wednesday, along with three other Jazz guards. In turn, we should expect Filipowski to find his way into the starting lineup.

The rookie has started seven games in 2025. In this split, he averaged 28.9 combined points and rebounds (PR) and exceeded 24.5 PR in five out of seven games.

Filipowski is averaging 28.3 PR per 36 minutes when Kessler and Collins are off the floor. His matchup is great, too, as the Washington Wizards rank 28th on defense and play at the fourth-fastest pace. Washington gives up the most points and rebounds to opposing centers per minute.

Earlier this month, Filipowski torched the Wizards for 23 points and 13 rebounds -- good for 36 PR -- in 29 minutes. Our projections expect the rookie to go for 25.9 PR this time around.

Bulls at Suns

Bradley Beal will miss at least one week with a hamstring injury. It might be for the best for a Phoenix Suns team that is looking to win games right now. It'll also give Tyus Jones a bump on the stat sheet.

Jones has played 21 games sans Beal this season. In this split, he averaged 20.4 combined points and assists (PA). He notched at least 15 PA in 90.5% of games and exceeded 16.5 PA at a 71.4% rate -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

Jones' usage without Beal alone would give me enough reason to side with the over here. This matchup against the Chicago Bulls is the icing on the cake.

The Bulls rank third in pace and 23rd on defense, which has left the Suns with a 120.5 implied team total. Chicago is allowing opposing guards to earn the ninth-most points and sixth-most assists per game, too. With that, our projections forecast Jones to tally 13.8 points and 8.0 assists in this one.

