3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 1/29/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Mavericks at Pelicans

C.J. McCollum is averaging 25.8 combined points and assists (PA) per game and has exceeded 22.5 PA in 67.6% of his games this season -- up from the 54.1% probability on these -118 odds.

A deeper dive into McCollum's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks should have us even higher on him in the prop market today.

The Mavericks play at the 11th-fastest pace in the NBA. Like most guards across the league, McCollum's stats get a bump in quick-paced environments. He's averaging 27.0 PA against the top 14 pace teams in the league. Even better, McCollum sailed past 22.5 PA in 76.2% of games (16 out of 21 contests) in this split.

CJ McCollum - Pts + Ast Dallas Mavericks Jan 30 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brandon Ingram (ankle) -- who contributes 22.2 points and 5.2 assists per game -- has been out for New Orleans since December and will remain sidelined tonight. Quite telling, McCollum has exceeded 22.5 PA in a massive 14 out of 17 games (82.4%) where Ingram was out and the Pels were playing a top 15 pace opponent.

To add, this game is showing a close spread (1.5) and a high total (232.5), mitigating some risk for garbage time. It's easy to love McCollum in this spot and our NBA projections expect him to tally 25.7 PA in this one.

Nuggets at Knicks

Michael Porter Jr. was noticeably undervalued in the prop market on Monday and ended up coming through with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

The market hasn't budged heading into Wednesday's contest against the New York Knicks, so I'm going back to the well.

On the season, Porter is averaging 24.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) and has exceeded 21.5 PR at a massive 76.1% rate. These -122 odds imply only a 54.9% probability.

That alone is enough to make me side with MPJ, though there's plenty to like about this matchup, too.

Michael Porter Jr. - Pts + Reb Denver Nuggets Jan 30 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Knicks rank 24th in pace. Porter is netting 25.6 PR against the 13 slowest teams in the league while he's amassing just 23.7 PR outside this split. Further, he's achieved north of 21.5 PR in 80.0% of games (16 out of 20 contests) versus the bottom 13 pace teams. That includes a 28 PR night against the Knicks earlier this season.

A 3.5-point spread and slate-high 242.0 over/under set us up for a barnburner and the Denver Nuggets have a 119.5 implied team total. Denver has scored at least 119 points in 29 games this season. In this split, Porter is averaging 25.9 PR. He hit over 21.5 PR at an 89.7% rate (26 out of 29 games), missing by the hook twice.

Our projections forecast him to record 23 PR against the Knicks.

Bulls at Celtics

Derrick White is averaging 24.4 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA). He has eclipsed 22.5 PRA in 32 out of 44 games this season. That's good for a 72.7% hit rate on the over, but these -111 odds imply only a 52.6% probability.

The market is low on White due to his recent shooting struggles. He holds a concerning 38.1% FG% and 31.1% 3P% this month. However, we saw him go for 23 points on efficient shooting in his most recent game and he's now had three days of rest heading into this soft matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

With that, I'm willing to put my faith in White tonight.

Derrick White - Pts + Reb + Ast Chicago Bulls Jan 30 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bulls are a dream matchup, ranking 3rd in pace, 24th in defense, and 28th in three-point defense. White has surpassed 22.5 PRA in 75.0% of games (12 out of 16 contests) against the bottom eight three-point defenses in the league.

Chicago is handing opposing guards the eighth-most points, sixth-most rebounds, and sixth-most assists per game. I think Derrick will use this easy home matchup to shoot himself out of a rut. Our projections expect him to amass 25.2 PRA this evening.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place January 29th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.