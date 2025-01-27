3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 1/27/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Nuggets at Bulls

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.1 points per game and has scored over 16.5 points at a solid 64.4% rate this season. That's up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds and is something we will want to take advantage of with a friendly matchup against the Chicago Bulls waiting.

From a scoring perspective, it doesn't get much better than a date with Chicago. The Bulls play at the 3rd-fastest pace in the league and rank just 24th on defense. They surrender 120.0 points per game (second-most in the NBA). In turn, the Denver Nuggets have a preposterous 128.5-point team total for tonight.

The Nuggets have scored at least 120 points in 27 games this season. In this split, Porter Jr. is averaging 19.0 points per game and surpassed 16.5 points at a mammoth 77.8% rate.

Michael Porter Jr. - Points Denver Nuggets Jan 28 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets in three-point attempts per game and is shooting trios at an awesome 41.5% clip. The Bulls make up one of the worst three-point defenses in basketball, letting up the second-most attempts per game. MPJ has scored at least 19 points in five out of six games versus the bottom four three-point defenses.

Despite the head-turning over/under (247.5), MPJ has lower-than-should-be expectations in the points prop market. Our NBA projections forecast him to score 18.0 points in this one.

Pelicans at Raptors

Dejounte Murray is set to rack up boards and dimes in a soft matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

On the season, Murray is averaging 14.1 combined rebounds and assists (RA) and has cleared 13.5 RA at a 60.7% rate -- up from the 48.5% implied probability on these +106 odds.

The Raptors play at the 10th-fastest pace in the league. They also come in with the fourth-worst defense, creating an awesome environment for Murray's counting stats.

Notably, Murray is netting 14.8 RA and has cleared 13.5 RA in 71.4% of games versus bottom-15 defenses. He is also amassing 15.2 RA and eclipsing 13.5 RA at a 73.3% rate versus top-12 teams in pace.

Here's a look at Murray's RA output against teams that rank in the top 12 of pace and the bottom 15 of defensive rating: 18, 6, 15, 14, 23, 16, 22, and 14. Save for one dud outing where Murray played just 25 minutes, he's been inevitable in this split.

Dejounte Murray - Reb + Ast New Orleans Pelicans Jan 28 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Raptors are coughing up the fourth-most rebounds and the third-most assists per game to opposing guards. To add, Murray is averaging 14.6 RA and has notched at least 13 RA in 10 out of 12 road games this season. These +106 odds show plenty of value.

Grizzlies at Knicks

The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks will meet up for a game that's showing a close spread (3.5) and a high over/under (241.5).

The Grizzlies (1st) and Knicks (25th) operate at vastly different tempos, putting New York's players in a huge pace-up spot. Let's look for Karl-Anthony Towns to take advantage of that.

On the season, Towns is averaging 38.8 combined points and rebounds (PR) and has gone over 38.5 PR at a 53.7% rate. When facing a top-13 club in tempo, Towns is netting an improved 40.9 PR and has exceeded 38.5 PR at a 68.2% rate.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Pts + Reb Memphis Grizzlies Jan 28 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Memphis surrenders the third-most points and fourth-most rebounds to centers per game. Since November, Towns has played 11 games against teams that rank in the top 10 of most points and rebounds allowed to his position. He averaged 41.2 PR and notched at least 38 PR in 8 out of 11 games in this split.

As someone who has scored 40-plus points or hauled in 20-plus rebounds on numerous occasions this season, KAT is a great target in the PR market and has the matchup to shine tonight.

