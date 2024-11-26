3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 11/26/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will meet up for a game that's showing a seismic 245.0 over/under and a close 4.5-point spread, yet many players' props are hovering around their season-long averages, presenting a solid opportunity to target overs.

There's a reason this game is expected to go off. The Bulls (2nd) and Wizards (4th) each play at two of the fastest paces in the NBA. Chicago (28th) and Washington (30th) each rank in the bottom three of defensive rating, too. With this in mind, let's look for Josh Giddey to sail past 25.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA).

Giddey is averaging 24.9 PRA this season. The Bulls have lost 8 of 18 total games by double-digits, which has at times kept Giddey and Chicago's other starters out of the game. That's less likely to happen in this one as the Bulls are 4.5-point road favorites.

In four contests against fellow top seven pace teams, Giddey is netting 29.5 PRA and nabbed at least 26 PRA in each game. He's yet to miss in this split, a big reason why I like him to perform against Washington.

Washington's league-worst defensive rating has led to them coughing up the second-most points, eighth-most assists, and second-most rebounds per game. Giddey has logged as many as 20 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds in a single game this season, making him an ideal player to look out for in the PRA market.

Ayo Dosunmu has been playing 30.0 minutes per night in November. He's drilled at least two threes in 53.8% of games in this span (7 out of 13 contests), but these +130 odds imply just a 43.5% probability.

That's not the only reason to be keen on Dosunmu on Tuesday. The Wizards are letting up the eighth-most three-point attempts (3PA) and the sixth-most three-point makes (3PM) per game. Washington also surrenders the most made threes from the right corner, while Dosunmu leads the Bulls in shot attempts from this area of the floor.

Pace should aid Ayo, too. He's nailed two three-pointers in five out of six contests against the top 10 fastest teams in the league. He is averaging 5.5 3PA in this split, whereas he's logging just 3.9 3PA per game on the year.

On top of all that, Dosunmu is due for positive shooting regression. Last season, he shot threes at a solid 40.3% clip but is seeing them go in at just a 28.2% rate this go around.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant has missed seven straight games with a calf injury but will return to the Phoenix Suns' lineup tonight.

Durant has decided to get back into action in an NBA Cup game against a Los Angeles Lakers team that boasts a 10-6 record. He could've held off for a less intense matchup against the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night, which suggests he is ready to rumble in the second leg of tonight's TNT doubleheader.

With that, I like KD to exceed 31.5 PRA. This season, Durant is averaging 37.6 PRA and has eclipsed 31.5 PRA in eight out of nine games. It's not like he's been overperforming, either, as he averaged 38.7 PRA a season ago. Not only is his PRA prop set well below this season's average and his long-term averages, but he'll also draw a matchup against a Lakers team that struggles with the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Los Angeles is letting up the seventh-most points, third-most assists, and 16th-most rebounds per game. To forwards, they are ceding the fourth-most points, second-most assists, and sixth-most rebounds. The Lakers also give up the second-most transition points per game while Durant is netting the second-most points in transition in the league.

A 3.0-point spread and 235.0 total indicate we are in for a competitive, high-scoring game. Durant has already played the Lakers twice this season. He amassed 40 and 42 PRA in those contests.

There has been no word regarding whether KD will be on a minutes restriction tonight. Again, his decision to come back for this game suggests he could be a full go. He's netting 0.97 PRA per minute, so he would need to log only 33 minutes if he continued that rate of output. Unless we receive word that KD will be held to under 30 minutes in this one, I'll be grabbing the over.

