3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/14/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls

A meeting between the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls offers the best game environment on today's slate, including a close spread (1.5) and a massive over/under (241.5).

We can locate a player on each team who seems to be undervalued in the prop market. Let's start with Chicago's Coby White.

White is averaging 23.1 combined points and assists (PA) and has exceeded 22.5 PA at a 61.1% rate, up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds.

A date with the Pelicans -- a club that checks in with the third-worst defensive rating in the league -- should serve him well. Despite getting some key pieces back, the Pels still rank just 26th on defense across their last ten games. White, meanwhile, has played ten games against bottom 10 defenses. In this split, he averaged 24.7 PA and cleared 22.5 PA at an 80.0% clip.

New Orleans surrenders the sixth-most points and the sixth-most assists per game. White has participated in nine games against teams that rank in the top 10 of most points and assists allowed. In this split, he averaged 25.0 PA and exceeded 22.5 PA in all but two games (77.8%).

Add in the massive total, and White seems to check all the boxes in this one. Our NBA projections expect him to produce 24.5 PA tonight.

Let's turn our attention to the Pelicans and look for Dejounte Murray to outdo 30.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA).

Murray is averaging 30.9 PRA and has topped 30.5 PRA in 60.9% of games, up from the 54.9% probability on these -122 odds. Notably, he's cleared this line at a whopping 70.6% rate across his last 17 games.

As matchups go, there are few better in the league than the Chicago Bulls. They've kept up the second-fastest pace in the NBA all while struggling with the eighth-worst defense. Murray is netting 31.4 PRA against the ten fastest teams in the league. He's sailed past 30.5 PRA at a 70.0% rate in this split.

To add, the Bulls cough up the seventh-most points, sixth-most rebounds, and the sixth-most assists per game to opposing guards. In the season opener versus Chicago, Murray recorded 14 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds -- good for 32 PRA. He did all that despite shooting a rough 4-for-15 (26.7%) from the field.

Our projections forecast Murray to tally 32.8 PRA this evening. His triple-double odds are currently sitting at +1200. While he's logged just one triple-double this season, he's been four points, rebounds, or assists away from one in 9 out of his 23 games.

Given the matchup, he has plenty of go-off potential in each stat category, so I don't mind the idea of sprinkling a bit on Murray to Record a Triple-Double (+1200).

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will compete on the second leg of tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader. Luka Doncic (calf) remains out for Dallas, putting PJ Washington in a spot to light up this soft matchup.

Washington has played 16 games sans Luka. In this split, he is averaging 25.4 combined points and rebounds (PR) and has exceeded 22.5 PR at a 62.5% rate. If we adjust this split to only include games where Washington played more than 20 minutes, he is netting 27.6 PR and has surpassed 22.5 PR at a 71.4% clip.

The Nuggets pose as an ideal matchup, ranking fifth in pace but just 17th on defense. Here's a look at Washington's PR output in games without Luka that were against a top 15 pace team: 44, 35, 21, 27, 32, 22, 27, 37, and 13 PR.

Plus, we've got a close spread (3.5) and a high total (233.0), creating an ideal environment for starters on both sides. Washington is netting 0.76 PR per minute in games without Luka. Our projections expect him to play 35.27 minutes tonight. If he continued that rate of output sans Luka, that leaves us with a rough projection of 26.8 PR for Washington in this one.

