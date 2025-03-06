3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/6/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Warriors at Nets

The Golden State Warriors are emerging as one of the biggest winners of the trade deadline. The Dubs have gone 9-1 with Jimmy Butler, which has helped catapult the team to a playoff spot (sixth seed) that once seemed out of reach.

Jimmy seems as happy as ever, and his teammates have implored him to be more aggressive on the offensive end. Can we expect that aggressive side to come out in tonight's soft matchup against the Brooklyn Nets?

The Nets rank 23rd on defense and cough up the seventh-most free-throw attempts per game. Moreover, they allow opposing forwards to score the fifth-most points and shoot the third-most free throws. That is awesome news for Butler.

Few are better at getting to the charity stripe than Butler is. He drew 13 and 15 free-throw attempts (FTA) in his first two games with the Warriors and shot nine free throws his last time out. If we can rely on Jimmy to attempt double-digit freebies against this free-throw-sacrificing Nets team, then clearing 18.5 points should be easy to come by.

He's scored at least 17 points in 7 out of 10 games with the Warriors. Seven of those games came against teams that rank in the top 15 of fewest FTA allowed, so tonight will be one of his easiest matchups since joining the Warriors. Our NBA projections forecast Butler to score 19.8 points tonight.

Knicks at Lakers

An intriguing matchup between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers will wrap up tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader.

Mikal Bridges has a tendency to be as inconsistent as a McDonald's ice cream machine, but we have a few reasons to believe he could thrive in this matchup.

The Lakers have been trying really hard under JJ Redick. Their defense could be in shambles come playoff time, but their efforts have earned them a league-best defensive rating across their last eight games and moved them to the 13th spot on the season.

Mikal enjoys a bigger role on the scoring end when great opposing defenses stop the likes of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. He's scored more than 14.5 points in 22 out of 29 games (75.8%) against top-15 defenses. Bridges has also recorded more than 14.5 points in 11 out of 13 games (84.6%) against top-six defenses.

To add, the Lakers give up the ninth-most fast-break points in the Association while Bridges leads the Knicks in fast-break points per game.

New York enters this one as a 3.0-point road 'dog, so we should be in for a competitive game. Notably, Bridges is averaging 19.1 points and has cleared 14.5 points at a 73.1% rate (19 out of 26) in contests that were decided by 10 points or fewer. Thus, I really like his outlook tonight.

Our projections concur as we expect Bridges to tally 18.2 points in this one.

Bulls at Magic

Like most tanking teams, the Chicago Bulls have a lot of names listed on their injury report.

Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) has just been ruled out for the season, and Nikola Vucevic (calf) is doubtful for tonight. Beyond that, Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball, Kevin Huerter, and Josh Giddey are all listed as questionable.

If Giddey is able to go, I like his chances to earn north of 31.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA).

Since the start of February -- also known as when Zach LaVine was traded to the Sacramento Kings -- Giddey has been averaging 34.3 PRA and has exceeded 31.5 PRA in 8 out of 12 games.

He has a high ceiling in all three major stat categories. Since February alone, Giddey has tallied as many as 25 points, 16 rebounds (twice), and 12 assists (twice). With that, he's an ideal player to target in the PRA market.

Here's a look at Giddey's PRA output across his last six games: 34, 39, 41, 42, 47, and 47 PRA. That's what happens when Vucevic (19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds) is on the sidelines. In fact, Giddey is averaging 38.8 PRA and has recorded a minimum of 33 PRA in five games sans Vooch this season.

The stat machine could be in for another big night against a struggling Orlando Magic team.

