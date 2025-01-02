3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 1/2/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

The Miami Heat are in a good spot for points tonight against the Indiana Pacers, a team ranked 22nd in defensive rating but 6th in pace.

As a result of a 224.5-point total and a 1.5-point spread in their favor, the Heat have an implied team total of 113.0, which is more than a point and a half better than their full-season scoring average.

Tyler Herro has been scoring well of late with 32, 27, and 28 points over his last three for an average of 29.0 per game. In that split, he has been shooting well from deep: 46.2%.

But let's try to adjust for that.

If we take his shot volume and location data in this split and assume he shot at his three-year average rate from those areas, he'd still be averaging 25.5 points -- because he's getting up shots.

That should continue, given the friendly matchup.

There are two games on TNT tonight, and the first pits Anthony Edwards's Minnesota Timberwolves against the Boston Celtics with Minnesota hosting a potentially shorthanded Boston team.

The Celtics are a top-10 defense (8th in defensive rating) and a slower team (21st in pace), and similar matchups haven't been great for Edwards in the past.

On the season, Edwards is averaging 24.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for a combined 34.3 PRA per game.

In eight matchups with teams top-half in defensive rating but bottom-half in pace, Edwards has averaged 20.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game for a combined 30.9 PRA per contest.

He's also cleared 36 PRA in just one of these eight games.

For as good as the Oklahoma City Thunder are defensively, they let up a lot of rebounds.

On the year, they rank 29th in rebounding rate and in rebounds per game allowed.

That bodes well for James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers to pull down some rebounds.

Harden has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game on the year and has 6 or more rebounds in 59.4% of his games (19 of 32).

Notably, Harden has pulled in just 3, 2, and 3 boards over his last three games, though one of those came over just 25.5 minutes, and that recent trend seems to have driven down his prop.

numberFire's model projects Harden for 5.9 rebounds, and mine has him at 6.7 after adjusting for opponent.

