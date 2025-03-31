3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/31/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Kings at Pacers

A matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers is showing a 234.0 over/under and could bring out the best in Zach LaVine.

Zach LaVine - Points Sacramento Kings Mar 31 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Indiana operates at the seventh-fastest pace and comes in with a 16th-ranked defense. LaVine is a certified bucket against so-so resistances. He's played 35 games against the bottom-15 defenses. In this split, he averaged 24.7 points and scored over 20.5 points at a 71.4% rate -- up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds.

Pace-up games have been a goldmine for LaVine, too. He's netting 24.9 points per game and has cleared 20.5 points at a 66.7% rate versus top-8 pace clubs.

The Pacers funnel the 10th-most points per game to opposing guards. They've also allowed the 11th-most three-point attempts and makes to guards across their last 10 games. LaVine, meanwhile, scores 40.1% of his points from distance and is shooting trios at an astonishing 43.3% clip -- the highest among NBA players who have attempted at least 325 threes this season.

In two games against Indiana this season, LaVine clocked out with 31 and 32 points. He's averaging 32.6 points across his last five games against the Pacers.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Zach LaVine +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

You can also get LaVine To Score 25+ Points at +220 odds. Notably, he's scored at least 25 points in 48.6% of games (17 out of 35 contests) that came against a bottom-15 defense.

Nets at Mavericks

It wouldn't be March without hearing from Drew Timme.

The former Gonzaga star had been spending his post-collegiate days in the G League -- that is until last week.

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets signed Timme to a multi-year contract. He made his NBA debut the following night, scoring 11 points in 25 minutes. Brooklyn's second leg of a back-to-back brought even more success for the 24-year-old, who went for 19 points in 29 minutes.

He's due for his third NBA game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks, and we can feel good about targeting his points prop.

Drew Timme - Points Brooklyn Nets Apr 1 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nets own a 24-51 record and might just be the least exciting team to watch in the Association. Giving guys like Timme a shot in the dog days of the regular season is what it's all about, and I'm expecting his usage to reflect that.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Brooklyn's second leading scorer Cameron Johnson has been ruled out for tonight just days after leading scorer Cameron Thomas was ruled out for the season. The Nets need someone to score, and Timme seemingly has the green light after attempting 14 shots off the bench on Sunday.

A date with the injury-riddled Mavs is the icing on the cake. Dallas has coughed up 122.3 points per game (third-most in the NBA) in the 13 contests since losing Kyrie Irving.

Given the matchup, Brooklyn's own injuries, and Timme's 19-point burst his last time out, I'm super intrigued by some of the alt lines here. You can get Timme To Score 15+ Points (+220) and Timme To Score 20+ Points (+750) at odds that perhaps come at a value.

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Drew Timme +235 View more odds in Sportsbook

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points Drew Timme +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rockets at Lakers

This one's pretty cut-and-dry for me. Fred VanVleet's combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop is set at 20.5 -- a mark that looks to be too low.

Fred VanVleet - Pts + Reb + Ast Houston Rockets Apr 1 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, VanVleet is averaging 23.9 PRA. He's exceeded 20.5 PRA in 60.7% of games, including 65.4% of road games -- up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds.

VanVleet might be the most inconsistent player around from a sheer output perspective. Two weeks ago, he bursted for 37 points against Miami only to contribute 7 points his next time out. However, there is one telling trend that suggests FVV is in for a productive night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers rank 20th in pace and just 22nd in pace since the All-Star break. VanVleet is averaging 25.8 PRA against the bottom-12 pace teams. He's eclipsed 20.5 PRA at a strong 70.6% rate in this split.

Our NBA projections forecast VanVleet to record 26.3 PRA tonight.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place March 31st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.