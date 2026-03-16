3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/16/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

Draymond Green has been shouldering more offensive load sans Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, and I like these near even-money odds on him to dish out at least six assists.

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Draymond Green -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

Over his last four games, Green has racked up at least six assists four times, including explosions of eight and 11 assists.

The matchup with the Washington Wizards is a great one. For the season, Washington is letting up the sixth-most assists per night to power forwards. They're also just an over-friendly matchup overall as they rank next to last in defensive rating while playing at the sixth-fastest pace.

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

After making 38.1% of his threes a season ago, PJ Washington is really struggling from downtown, shooting only 31.5% on his three-point attempts. A matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans gives him a good chance to get going from three.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes P.J. Washington +116 View more odds in Sportsbook

New Orleans permits the third-highest three-point attempt rate (45.0%). They give up the sixth-most made threes per game to power forwards (2.6). The Pels are also 26th in defensive rating this campaign.

Washington is averaging only 4.0 three-point tries per night this season, but his volume can get a boost in this matchup. He's hit multiple treys in three of his previous six games, and with the Dallas Mavericks' team total at a sky-high 115.5 points, the Mavs are expected to light up the scoreboard. Washington can get in on the fun, and I find these plus-money odds appealing.

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

With Kawhi Leonard listed as doubtful for tonight, the runway may be clear for Bennedict Mathurin. But I still like the under at this line of 21.5 points.

Bennedict Mathurin - Points Bennedict Mathurin Under Mar 17 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although we're working with small samples, Darius Garland's return has put a dent in Mathurin's usage.

Due to Garland only recently debuting for the Los Angeles Clippers, we have just a 65-minute sample for Mathurin and Garland on the court together with Kawhi off. In that split, Mathurin's usage rate is 26.0% (per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool) -- down from his overall 30.2% usage rate in his time with the Clippers. In 100 minutes with both Garland and Mathurin on the court (regardless of whether or not Kawhi is on the floor), Mathurin's usage rate is just 23.6%.

In addition to Garland seemingly being above Mathurin in the pecking order, today's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs is a brutal one.

San Antonio is third in defensive rating and gives up the second-fewest percentage of opposing field goal attempts within 10 feet of the basket (hello, Victor Wembanyama). Mathurin can shoot the three-ball, but he's at his best driving to the rack and either scoring or drawing fouls -- two things that'll be hard to come by today.

All in all, while Mathurin is plenty capable of getting hot, his usage numbers next to Garland and the date with the Spurs push me toward the under on his points prop.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.