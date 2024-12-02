3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 12/2/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

New Orleans Pelicans at Atlanta Hawks

In his fourth season in the NBA, Jalen Johnson has taken a massive leap for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging career-best marks in PPG (20.1), RPG (9.9), APG (5.5), and three-point percentage (37.2%) through 20 games. While Johnson is capable of stuffing the stat sheet in multiple categories, we'll be focusing on his points and assists line on Monday.

Ahead of a matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans, Johnson has tallied 25-plus points and assists in 9 of his last 10 contests. Despite Trae Young dominating usage and being the primary facilitator on the Hawks, Johnson is second on the team in assist rate (22.6%).

The Pelicans are sitting at 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.1), 30th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.5%), and 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.8%). Additionally, New Orleans is 24th in assist rate allowed (65.5%), improving Johnson's chances of dishing out assists to his teammates in a game where Atlanta is favored at home.

Besides averaging a solid 15.8 field goal attempts per game, Johnson is posting 10.6 potential assists per game. With the Pelicans being a below-average team on the defensive end of the court and playing the second leg of a back-to-back, Johnson is poised for a productive performance.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Taking a center to put up plenty of points against Rudy Gobert may seem unwise, but Anthony Davis has typically gotten the best of Gobert when the two have squared off. Over the last five meetings where Davis has logged more than 12 minutes, he's scored 31-plus points in each contest -- including a 36-point outing on opening night of this season.

At the same time, Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves haven't been as dominant at defending the paint to begin the season. Along with Minnesota giving up the 11th-most PPG to centers (23.4), they are permitting the 8th-most points in the paint per game (51.1).

As for Davis, he's coming off a 33-point showing on Sunday versus the Utah Jazz, giving him 27-plus points in 10 of his 19 appearances thus far. If the season were to end today, Davis would set new career-highs in PPG (28.6), effective field-goal percentage (57.4%), and free-throw attempts per game (9.4).

Under new head coach J.J Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers are running their offense through Davis, indicated by him leading the team with a 30.4% usage rate. Even though the Lakers are underdogs on Monday, Davis will be leaned on in the scoring department to keep this game competitive.

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

Despite the Chicago Bulls struggling to accumulate wins, Nikola Vucevic is putting together an extremely efficient season. Across the first 21 games of his 14th season in the league, Vucevic is notching career-best metrics in three-point percentage (46.9%) and effective field-goal percentage (65.2%) by a wide margin.

One of the reasons why Vucevic has enjoyed such a long career in the NBA is due to his ability to stretch the floor from the center position. Before taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, it's worth noting that Vucevic is converting 2.2 threes per game on 4.7 three-point attempts per game.

Going up against the Nets should help Vucevic knock down multiple threes as Brooklyn is 26th in three-point percentage allowed (37.3%). Earlier this season, Vucevic went 3-for-4 on threes versus the Nets en route to a 28-point outing.

Throughout his last nine games, Vucevic has converted two-plus threes in seven of them, which includes six made threes his last time out against the Boston Celtics. While Vucevic isn't chucking up threes at an insane rate, his efficiency should help him hit a couple of threes in a plus matchup against the Nets.

