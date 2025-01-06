3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 1/6/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley put up a bagel in the scoring column his last time out. He's taken just eight shot attempts across his last two games. It makes sense that his combined points and assists (PA) prop is set all the way down at 11.5, but I'm happy to back him in a buy-low spot.

Mike Conley - Pts + Ast LA Clippers Jan 7 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Conley is averaging 12.4 PA and has exceeded 11.5 PA in 17 out of 30 games (56.7%), while these -113 odds imply a 53.1% probability.

It's easy for Conley to be a non-factor on the scoring end when Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle are taking care of business. That all changes when the Minnesota Timberwolves square up against a great defense, one that is capable of taking away looks from Minnesota's stars.

Conley is averaging 13.0 PA and clearing 11.5 PA at a 70% rate when facing the top-10 defenses in the league. That includes 16 PA and 13 PA nights against the Los Angeles Clippers (fourth-best defensive rating), tonight's competition.

The Clippers are coughing up the fourth-most points and the third-most assists per game to opposing guards. Conley has played nine games against teams that rank in the top 10 of most points and assists allowed to guards. In this split, he averaged 15.4 PA and cleared 11.5 PA at a 66.7% rate.

Although Conley has grown fond of quiet nights on the stat sheet, this matchup against the Clippers should power him to north of 11.5 PA. Our NBA projections expect him to nab 13.3 PA in this one.

Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets

Myles Turner is averaging 22.4 combined points and rebounds (PR) for the Indiana Pacers, down from his 24.0 PR average just a season ago.

But as the Pacers have started to make a turn for the better, so, too, has Turner. He's averaging 23.6 PR across his last nine games and exceeded 20.5 PR in all but two of those contests.

Tonight, he will meet up with the Brooklyn Nets, who struggle with the sixth-worst defensive rating in the NBA. Turner has eclipsed 20.5 PR in 60.0% of his games against the bottom nine defenses in the league.

Myles Turner - Pts + Reb Indiana Pacers Jan 7 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across their last 15 games, the Nets have let up the sixth-most points and the sixth-most rebounds to opposing centers. On the season, they're affording teams the fourth-most charity stripe attempts per game. To add, Brooklyn has been playing at the 14th-fastest pace in three games since adding D'Angelo Russell, whereas they ranked dead last in pace before that.

All in all, this looks like a plus matchup for Turner, who has been exceeding the market's expectations as of late. Our projections forecast Turner to tally 26.4 PR against the Nets.

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

Chris Paul is averaging 8.3 assists in the 20th season of his career.

He's logged at least 8 assists in 68.6% of games and has surpassed 8.5 assists in 54.2% of games. These +120 odds, meanwhile, imply only a 45.5% probability.

Chris Paul - Assists San Antonio Spurs Jan 7 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Not only is the value on this prop exciting, but so is CP3's matchup for the night. The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Chicago Bulls, who rank 3rd in pace and just 24th on defense.

CP3 is netting 9.2 dimes and exceeding 8.5 assists at a 66.7% clip when facing the 10 fastest teams in the league. That includes one outing against Chicago in which he dished out nine dimes in just 29 minutes.

The Bulls surrender the third-most assists per game. Paul is averaging 9.0 assists against teams that rank in the top 10 of most assists allowed per game. He tallied at least 8 assists in 9 out of 10 games (90.0%) in this split and eclipsed 8.5 assists in 7 out of 10 games (70.0%).

Chicago also let up the most field goal makes per game to the roll man, leaving CP3 in an awesome spot to connect with Victor Wembanyama tonight. There's a lot working in Paul's favor today, so I won't deny these plus-money odds.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet—regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.