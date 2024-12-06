3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 12/6/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Tonight, the Boston Celtics square off with the Milwaukee Bucks for the third time this season.

In the first two meetings, Jayson Tatum has hauled in 12 and 8 rebounds for 10.0 per game, and there are plus-money odds on his prop to get to 9 or more boards tonight.

The Bucks rank 25th in rebounding defense by boards per game allowed, and in seven matchups this season with bottom-10 rebounding teams, Tatum has averaged 9.9 rebounds per game.

He also has secured nine-plus rebounds in five of those seven (71.4%).

Although the San Antonio Spurs are around the NBA average in both points and rebounds per game allowed, they do have a vulnerability in the paint.

They're 21st in offensive rebounding defense and 29th at limiting second-chance points.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 4.1 second-chance points per game and 3.2 offensive rebounds per game.

This is also the third meeting this season between the Spurs and Sacramento Kings.

In the first two, Sabonis went for 23 points and 12 rebounds and then 25 and 13 for an average of 36.5 combined points and rebounds.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a bad scoring matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at home.

The Timberwolves are letting up the fifth-fewest points in the league and the third-fewest assists.

Additionally, they limit three-point volume, letting up the second-fewest attempts per game from deep.

But wait. There is more. More reasons to downgrade the game environment for the Warriors, that is.

The Timberwolves represent a noticeable downtick in pace for Golden State, and the Warriors' implied team total (110.25) is 5.0 points worse than their full-season scoring average.

In four similar games this year (against a top-half defense and three point defense that has a bottom-half pace), Curry has averaged just 27.8 points plus assists.

