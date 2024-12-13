3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 12/13/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets are in a good spot for scoring against the Chicago Bulls tonight.

Charlotte's implied team total is 112.75, up 5.7 points from their full-season scoring average. At 107.1 points per game, they rank 27th in the NBA. If they were averaging 112.75, they'd be 15th, for context. That's a big expected scoring jump -- second-largest of the night.

The Bulls also represent a huge pace-up spot for Charlotte, as Chicago leads the league in pace; Charlotte is 28th.

Charlotte hasn't had many comparable games to this one (i.e. games against fast teams with weak defenses), but Miller has made the most of his chances in plush spots.

In three games against teams top-10 in pace and bottom-half in defensive rating, Miller has averaged 29.0 points per game with outputs of 29, 32, and 26 points, thus putting him over in all three.

The Brooklyn Nets are a tough team to make threes against.

They allow the 10th-fewest makes of any team, but the better measure of three-point defense is sheer volume allowed. They're letting up the fourth-fewest attempts per game.

That's partly due to having the league's slowest pace, as they're around the NBA average in three-point attempt rate allowed.

The Memphis Grizzlies will push them, as they're second in tempo, but that hasn't really helped Ja Morant get up shots in similar matchups.

Morant is shooting just 30.2% from three this season, in line with his longer-term splits since the start of 2022-23 (actually 30.2% exactly).

In three games against teams that are top-10 at defending the three-pointer by volume, Morant is actually triple-less, going 0-for-12. That's just 4.0 attempts per game, compared to 4.6 attempts per game in all other matchups.

He's also averaging just 4.0 attempts per game in five matchups against teams bottom-10 in pace, with 0.8 makes per game (20.0%).

The shooting isn't great already, and now Morant faces a team that should limit his shot volume.

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers are on the road for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

The total is solid (228.5), and the Nuggets are fast (5th in pace) and average defensively (15th) on the season.

Harden, in four games against teams that have top-half paces but middle-tier defenses, has averaged 26.0 points and 11.0 assists for 37.0 combined PA across 34.9 minutes per game.

This includes a 39-point, 11-assist outburst against the Nuggets on December 1st. Harden also went for 23 and 16 against Denver back on October 26th for an average of 44.5 PA per game in that two-game split against Denver specifically.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.