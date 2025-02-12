3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 2/12/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

Following a 1-3 stretch, the Indiana Pacers have possibly the most favorable matchup they could ask for against the 9-44 Washington Wizards. The league's worst team has shown more promise of recent by going on a three-game winning streak from February 1st to 5th, but the Wizards are right back in the losing column by dropping three consecutive contests.

Washington is still shorthanded as newly-acquired pieces Marcus Smart (finger) and Khris Middleton (not with team) have yet to make their debuts. Rookie Alex Sarr -- who is fifth on the team in minutes per game -- is also questionable with an ankle injury, which has kept him out of the last eight games. For Indiana, Myles Turner is the only expected absence as he's being held out until after the All-Star break (neck).

Of course, the Pacers will likely miss Turner's rim protection as he records 1.8 blocks per game. Fortunately, the Wizards aren't the type to attack the paint often, averaging the 14th-fewest points in the paint per game and the 10th-lowest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes). This isn't an offense to sweat in general, for Washington is last in offensive rating paired with 108.2 points per game (fourth-fewest) and a 50.9% effective field goal percentage (third-lowest).

The Wizards tend to lean on the three with the 13th-highest shot distribution and 11th-most shots per game. Despite carrying the 10th-worst defensive rating, Indiana allows the 9th-fewest three-point shots per game and the 9th-lowest shot distribution from beyond the arc.

Pace will likely be the biggest concern for the Wiz going over 115.5 points, for both teams are in the top six for the Association's quickest tempos. However, limiting Washington's ability to hit the three should go a long way for this line. DRatings have the Wizards going a shade under with 114.3 projected points.

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his sixth straight game from a calf strain on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Of course, this leaves a huge void for the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis leads the team with a 36.9% usage rate.

Minnesota's defense is already a tough nut to crack, boasting the sixth-best rating while giving up only 108.3 PPG (fifth-fewest). The interior defense is slightly more susceptible by giving up the 10th-fewest points in the paint compared to the 3rd-fewest made threes allowed per game. No Greek Freak -- who takes 71.8% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim -- is a hit to the Bucks' ability to attack the rim.

In general, Milwaukee loves to shoot the three by making the 6th-most threes per game paired with the 12th-highest shot distribution. This only becomes even more relevant when Giannis isn't playing; in fact, the Bucks have shot 43.8 three-point attempts per game during Antetokounmpo's current absence (37.5 for the season). This is where the T-Wolves' defense is excellent, though, sitting in the top seven for three-point makes and attempts allowed per contest.

Minnesota isn't free of injuries as Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Julius Randle (groin) are still out, and Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) are questionable. This pick hinges on Edwards' status. He's been like the Human Torch, racking up 44.7 PPG over his last three while shooting 45.7% from the floor and 46.3% from three-point land.

The Bucks allow the sixth-highest three-point shot distribution. This goes beyond just Edwards' recent hot streak from three (19 of 41 over the last three) as the Wolves have the fifth-highest shot distribution from three.

Both sides of the court present solid matchups for Minnesota, and it has the 12th-highest offensive rebounding percentage while Milwaukee is last in the category. Winning the possession battle on top of other key areas should lead to a cover. The Bucks are 2-8 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10 while the Timberwolves are 3-1 ATS over the past 4.

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be out of their comfort zone tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, likely explaining why Memphis is a five-point underdog. Los Angeles plays at the 12th-slowest pace while allowing the 5th-fewest field goal attempts per game. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have the league's quickest pace and shoot the most shots per contest.

This matchup is the definition of good-on-good as Memphis is fifth in offensive rating and the Clippers are second in defensive rating. However, being five-point 'dogs feels a bit too high for the Grizzlies. They are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS over the last 10 compared to L.A. failing to cover 4 of the last 5.

We have an angle for Memphis' offense to find success. While the Clippers allow the 14th-lowest shot distribution around the rim, they give up the 4th-highest mark from three. The Grizzlies average the ninth-most made three-pointers per game while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (seventh-highest). Furthermore, Memphis has shot over 38.5% from deep in three of its last four. The Grizz were even over 42.0% from the promised land in two of their last three.

Winning the possession battle would give Memphis' dangerous offense more looks, likely keeping this close. The Grizzlies have the 2nd-highest offensive rebounding percentage compared to L.A. carrying the 13th-lowest mark in the department. Plus, Memphis forces 15.5 turnovers per game (fifth-most) while the Clippers record 16.0 turnovers per contest (fourth-most).

Rounding out our pick, Los Angeles averages the ninth-most points in the paint per game. The Grizzlies have the answer by surrendering the 11th-fewest points in the paint per contest, and that's while playing at a blistering pace.

With both depth charts mostly healthy entering this bout, Memphis is being overlooked on the road. The Grizzlies moneyline (+162) shouldn't be written off either.

