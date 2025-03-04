3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 3/4/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic

The lowest total of Tuesday by a landslide is 209.0 points for the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic. For reference, the second-lowest total is 223 for tonight. If you're into low-scoring games, this is the matchup to watch.

Orlando has the third-worst offensive rating while Toronto holds the fifth-worst mark. Both teams are also in the top 10 for the fewest field goal attempts allowed per game. The Magic sporting the second-best defensive rating while playing at the second-slowest pace only further points to a lack of points. The total still feels too low, though.

DRatings has this total reaching 214.9 projected points while MasseyRatings is at 212 points. When looking at Dunks & Threes' shot distributions, the over is making plenty of sense.

Each offense loves to attack the painted area, for the Raptors tout the 3rd-highest shot distribution around the rim while Orlando has the 14th-highest mark. For the Magic, their next-best mark is sporting the 16th-highest three-point shot distribution. Toronto almost exclusively leans on shots at the rim by logging the fifth-most points in the paint per game.

The Raptors are in luck for this matchup as the Magic allow the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim. This defense is much better elsewhere -- such as limiting opponents to the lowest shot distribution from three-point land. It's the same story for Orlando's paint attack with Toronto ceding the 9th-most points in the paint per game and the 11th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Considering the projections and each team's favorable matchup for attacking the rim, give me the over.

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

With two teams in the top eight for the quickest paces meeting, the 241-point total makes a lot of sense for the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks. However, both defenses are matching up well -- putting value on the under.

Starting with Atlanta's ability to put up points, it posts 116.9 points per game (7th-most) but also has a 53.6% effective field goal percentage (11th-lowest). The Hawks love to get to the rim, posting 53.9 points in the paint per game (third-most) paired with a 35.3% shot distribution around the rim (fourth-highest). This is where the Bucks' defense has been its best by allowing the 14th-lowest shot distribution around the rim and 6th-fewest points in the paint per game. A probable Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) helps Milwaukee's interior, too, with his solid 113.0 defensive rating.

The Bucks' offense is the opposite, carrying the 13th-highest three-point shot distribution while converting the 6th-most made three-pointers per contest. Despite holding the 11th-worst defensive rating, Atlanta does well against the three by giving up the 14th-lowest three-point shot distribution.

DRatings has the total reaching 236.1 points while MasseyRatings is at 237 points. Led by solid defensive matchups, give me the under. But wait, we have more.

Projection models are also on the Hawks to cover as DRatings and MasseyRatings have the Bucks winning by about five. The two have faced on three occasions this season, and Atlanta has gone 2-1 against the spread (ATS). This even featured two outright wins for the Hawks, taking place most recently on February 7th.

In the previous meeting, the Hawks won the paint battle 60 to 38 while racking up 52 rebounds to the Bucks' 43. Both areas could be won once again. Atlanta has the 11th-highest offensive rebounding percentage and 9th-highest defensive rebounding rate compared to Milwaukee ranking 30th and 6th in the categories.

Additionally, having success in the paint is still in the picture for the Hawks. While the Bucks do a solid job of protecting the rim, they will be without Bobby Portis (suspension), and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is doubtful. Portis has a solid 112.2 defensive rating while Kuzma has an exceptional 110.8 defensive rating in 10 games with Milwaukee. Simply lacking some bodies in the frontcourt should open up more chances for Atlanta.

The Hawks also attempted eight more free throws in the previous meeting. They average the 2nd-most made free throws while the Bucks log the 10th-fewest per contest.

Atlanta has advantages in key areas, meaning it should be a competitive game. Look for the Hawks to cover against Milwaukee yet again.

