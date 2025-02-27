3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 2/27/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

Since Jimmy Butler's debut, the Golden State Warriors are 6-1 straight up and against the spread (ATS). The Orlando Magic are 5-5 outright and ATS over their last 10, and Jalen Suggs (quad) will be out tonight while Cole Anthony (knee) is questionable.

While Orlando features the second-best defensive rating while playing at the second-slowest pace, this total feels too low. Golden State has the third-highest shot distribution from three, which typically leads to some big scoring nights (per Dunks & Threes). Plus, the Magic are without one of their best defenders in Suggs (105.0 defensive rating).

Orlando is elite at defending the three-point line, allowing the fewest three-point shots per game and the lowest shot distribution from deep. When the two played on February 3, the Warriors still managed to get up 39 three-point attempts (39.3 is the eighth-highest per-game average). Golden State is usually going to get shots up no matter what.

Away Team Total Points Golden State Warriors Feb 28 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Additionally, the Warriors are logging 53.4 points in the paint per game since Butler's debut. Golden State logs only 45.7 points in the paint per contest on the season (10th-fewest), proving Butler has made a huge difference around the rim. The Warriors are even racking up 61.0 points in the paint per game over their previous two. Defending the paint is where the Magic are weak by allowing 11th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Even if this game plays at a slow pace, we aren't asking for much with this 108.5-point team total. After logging 128.7 PPG over the last three, give me the over for Golden State.

Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks

After recording only 89.3 PPG over the last three games, under 107.5 points for the Charlotte Hornets is promising. They will be without multiple key scorers as Brandon Miller (wrist) and Tre Mann (back) are out tonight.

With two notable three-point shooters out of the fold, Charlotte is shooting a dreadful 23.2% from three over its last three games. Plus, it already struggles to get to the rim with the fourth-fewest points in the paint per game paired with the fifth-lowest shot distribution around the rim.

Away Team Total Points Under Feb 28 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Mavericks currently have interior defense concerns with Anthony Davis (adductor strain) and Dereck Lively (ankle) out from injuries. Dallas already gives up the eighth-highest shot distribution around the rim on the season, as well. However, we mentioned the Hornets' inability to dominate in the paint.

Charlotte features the 10th-highest three-point shot distribution, and the Mavs give up the 3rd-lowest three-point shot distribution. Dallas could be just fine with giving up a few more three-point shots than usual considering the Hornets' inefficiencies. Charlotte's weak paint attack further plays into Dallas' hands. With that said, I'm firmly on under 107.5 points for Charlotte.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a heater by winning 8-2 of the last 10 while going 7-3 ATS during the span. Another cover looks imminent as the Minnesota Timberwolves are dealing with several injuries, including Anthony Edwards (calf), Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Rudy Gobert (back), and Julius Randle (groin). Edwards and DiVincenzo are questionable while Gobert and Randle are out.

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Feb 28 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

No Gobert (109.8 defensive rating) is a hit to the interior defense. The paint defense has already been a potential flaw as the T-Wolves give up the 13th-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 9th-lowest from three. Meanwhile, L.A. logs the 12th-most points in the paint per game along with the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Frankly, the Lakers' tall lineup could give Minnesota some problems. For example, this could include Austin Reaves (6'5") and Luka Doncic (6'6") drawing some matchups against Mike Conley (6'0").

The Timberwolves have shot only 29.5% from three over their last six games, and no Edwards and DiVincenzo would only add to the concern. For a team with the fifth-highest shot distribution from three, this offense is an easy sell right now.

Mostly leaning on the recent play from each team, the Lakers a good side for Thursday's action.

