3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 3/31/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

Seven of the last 10 Sacramento Kings opponents have met or eclipsed 119 points, and the Indiana Pacers scored 162 points last week. We can reasonably assume they'll be in the vicinity of this line tonight.

Sacramento's defense has tanked this month; they've got the sixth-worst defensive rating (120.0 DRTG) during it. Though an effort to bog down the pace (96.8) is made, not many teams get out and run like the Pacers. They're 10th in pace during the month of March (100.8).

Opponents are drilling a league-high 47.2% of threes against Sactown this month. They're giving up too many quality perimeter looks, and Indiana has the sixth-best three-point percentage at home this year (38.6%).

Clean injury reports on both sides and a 5.5-point spread suggest a relatively back-and-forth affair, as well.

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder

This is a strange matchup with significant injury report activity. Still, there are just too many paths to the under to ignore.

The one sign of this game that doesn't point toward an under is tempo. These are two of the eight highest-paced teams this month, matching a top-five rate of possessions for the entire season.

However, the dominant Oklahoma City Thunder defense has clamped opponents to a 107.8 DRTG in March. The most surprising part, though, is that the rebuilding Chicago Bulls are 13th in DRTG in this same period (113.4), and their lineup is shifting toward defensive-minded pieces with Tre Jones (foot) and Kevin Huerter (thumb) out. Josh Giddey (hip) is also questionable on Monday.

OKC's trio of centers are listed as questionable, but they've yet to be without all three this season, and the Bulls don't really attack the paint. They're 14th in two-point-shot frequency in March (58.5%) with all the new pieces.

A 15.0-point spread here could also deploy the end of the bench late, which might be the most crushing blow of all to the over.

Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks

Nico Harrison has spent the last two months absorbing slander, but the Dallas Mavericks are a really, really good basketball team when Anthony Davis is playing.

A.D. is probable tonight, and he's topped 29 minutes in consecutive games. According to PBP Stats, they're 4-0 with a +9.5 net rating (NRTG) in games where he's been active. That's probably hidden to most bettors by a -7.9 NRTG overall this month.

At home, they'll draw a Brooklyn Nets squad limping to the finish line. Brooklyn is resting Cameron Johnson (back) in addition to Cameron Thomas (hamstring) being done for the season. They've got a -13.7 NRTG in 17 games that both haven't played.

This isn't all theory. Mavericks did just wax the Nets by 19 points (and 14 in the first half) in Brooklyn last week with Johnson active.

Dallas has been careful with Davis' minutes, and they're a bad basketball team without him. I'm not even sure a 20-point lead to start the fourth would be safe at a 9.5-point spread. However, they should blow Brooklyn out of the gym for as long as A.D. is playing, so I'll lay six points in the first half.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.