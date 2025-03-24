3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 3/24/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards

Is there anything more "the NBA in 2025" than a moneyline bet on a team that lost by 33 yesterday?

Hey, at least they're well-rested.

That wasn't overly shocking given the Toronto Raptors' -20.0 net rating (NRTG) without yesterday's resting pieces out of the lineup. Presumably, they won't rest Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley again on the second leg of the back-to-back.

With that the case, Toronto's just playing significantly better ball despite the Washington Wizards' improvement. Even including Sunday's drubbing, Toronto's March NRTG (-2.3) towers over Washington's (-5.7) when the Wiz will be without Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring) and Corey Kispert (thumb) once more here.

I can't blame anyone for passing on two dueling tankers, but the Raps should be slight favorites. They're slight 'dogs. There's good value in this number -- a line that's extremely telling given yesterday's tumultuous result.

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

Anthony Davis (abdomen) being upgraded to doubtful is a bit spooky when looking at this line that, otherwise, makes no sense.

The Brooklyn Nets have been the better club this month, per a -5.7 NRTG to the Dallas Mavericks' -11.7. They're the ones at home and could even get some positive injury news of their own with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) upgraded to questionable. These teams are on equal rest, too.

Even the potential of a limited Davis is also met with this bit of common sense: why would Dallas rush him back in a lost season? I guess it hasn't been a great year in Big D for common sense.

Brooklyn is 39-31-1 against the spread (55.7% ATS) this year, so I'm not sure the public has ever appropriately valued them. In this game, Nicolas Claxton and an array of larger Nets forwards pose a significant threat against a Mavs squad allowing the most paint points per game this month (59.5).

Because A.D.'s injury is baked into the line, I'll wait as long as I can to confirm his absence, but sharps will likely move this throughout Monday. At FanDuel Sportsbook, 51% of the spread tickets are on Dallas, but 66% of the money is backing Brooklyn.

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

For the entire season, the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets are top-6 teams in pace and bottom-10 teams in defensive rating (DRTG). What they did in October doesn't matter tonight, though.

Without Nikola Jokic (ankle), the Nuggets shift gears a bit. They have a 121.8 offensive rating (ORTG) and 116.2 defensive rating (DRTG) in games he's played, and that tumbles to a 112.5 ORTG and 115.6 DRTG when he sits. That's a massive shift for a total encroaching 240. Would it be in the high 250s if he played? Probably not.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have been on their best behavior on the defensive end themselves, too. Chicago has a 113.4 DRTG this month (14th in the NBA) despite maintaining a high tempo (102.7). At 66.4% true shooting (TS%), they've just shot the lights out in three straight games over 120 points.

Denver, the stronger team with plenty of injury report activity, is also on a back-to-back after a win in Houston last night. They're 3-1 to the under since Jokic's injury, and this is quite a lofty total to buck that trend.

