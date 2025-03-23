4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 3/23/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors

All things considered, the Toronto Raptors seem intent on losing this game more than the San Antonio Spurs. I believe they'll do so.

Toronto is resting Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley in unison, and someone must have crunched the numbers. According to PBP Stats, they're 0-6 with a -20.0 net rating (NRTG) in six contests where both didn't play. Frankly, I couldn't believe the sample size was so small -- but mighty.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have certainly struggled in games without De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama with a -4.6 NRTG, but it's been manageable. Their paint defense would have been suboptimal with Jeremy Sochan facing Poeltl, but both teams are now seemingly locked into a bit of small ball.

The Raps' recent NRTG is slightly better to influence this line, but I'm trusting San Antonio's active veterans at plus money.

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

Away Team Total Points Under Mar 23 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This recent fiery run from the Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic (ankle) has been dandy to show he's not everything to their infrastructure, but this will be a brutal test for the shorthanded offense.

Ime Udoka's Houston Rockets have found their defensive stride once again in March. This month, they've limited all teams to 110.0 points per game behind the league's 7th-best defensive rating (110.9 DRTG) and 12th-slowest pace (98.6).

Denver without Jokic doesn't get the "average" label, per a 111.0 offensive rating (ORTG) in games he didn't play. Denver has failed to reach 110 points in two of three games without Jokic so far in this stint, and they grabbed 19 offensive boards in the exception.

A road date with H-Town is their hardest scoring matchup thus far without the former league MVP. I was surprised to see this mark so high.

Christian Braun - Points Christian Braun Under Mar 23 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If they fall short of their scoring expectation, a few players will also do so in the prop market. I've got to look at Christian Braun in an outlier matchup for small forwards.

Braun has shifted to that three spot with Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. manning the middle, but that's not good news tonight. The Rockets allow the second-fewest points per game to opposing small forwards (19.6) behind their gaggle of strong defensive wings.

The third-year player's usage rate is still low in this Jokic-less sample (15.5%). He's just been insanely hot from the floor with 75.1% true shooting (TS%).

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect just 12.1 points from Braun tonight, meaning we'd have expected to see this prop closer to -204.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers

Spread Betting Los Angeles Clippers Mar 24 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Everyone thought I was a little crazy to take the Los Angeles Clippers moneyline against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. I'll wimp out and take the spread against the West's leader.

I'm not sure I want to get in a foul-or-no-foul contest with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Clips should compete at home with their key pieces now all finally healthy. Believe it or not, L.A. has a 13-5 record and +12.1 NRTG in just 18 contests that James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac were all active.

The Oklahoma City Thunder still have a +14.3 NRTG this month as they've been without Jalen Williams (hip), but they're the visitors tonight against a Clippers squad that's a league-best 71.4% against the spread (25-10 ATS) at the Intuit Dome, including Tuesday's win over Cleveland.

Wait and watch this line. The Thunder have been betting darlings all season, so I wouldn't be surprised to see it inch their way for more value. However, that means any move toward L.A. could be extremely telling.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.