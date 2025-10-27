3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 10/27/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Thunder at Mavericks

At first glance, I like the over (226.5) for tonight's Oklahoma City Thunder-Dallas Mavericks contest, but this is the second leg of a back-to-back for Dallas and they might end up sitting a key player or two. I'll rest easy taking the over on the Thunder's team total instead.

In 2024-25, OKC was third in the league in offensive rating, averaged 120.5 points per game, and exceeded 117.5 points in 60.9% of games. It's taken a pair of double overtime battles for the Thunder to average 127.7 points this season, but the offense might not need extra time to pack on the points tonight.

For starters, OKC is due for positive regression from three-point territory. They've gone a meh 37 for 124 from distance (29.8 3P%; second-worst in the NBA) through three games. That dreary three-point percentage won't stick for long, as OKC made threes at a 37.4% clip a season ago.

The Mavs are an ideal matchup, ranking 7th in pace and 19th in defensive rating through three contests. While that's going off a small sample, we did see Dallas rank 12th in pace and 20th in defensive rating last season, which led to them giving up the 11th-most points per game. They've also let opponents shoot threes at a 40.4% clip this year, paving a path for OKC to make good on shooting regression.

Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso remain out, but I don't mind having the defensive standout Caruso spared from this contest, as he fared ninth in offensive rating on the team last season.

Raptors at Spurs

At risk of getting ahead of my skis, the San Antonio Spurs look like a force to be reckoned with this season. At least that's what the early results tell us -- San Antonio is one of just two 3-0 teams, and they lead the league with a +15.5 net rating. I'll take them to cover a 4.5-point spread against the Toronto Raptors tonight.

Wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets might not tell us much about the Spurs, but they did throttle the Mavericks by 33 points in the season opener -- the same team that just beat the Raptors by 10 on Sunday.

Speaking of, tonight will be the second leg of a road back-to-back for Toronto while San Antonio's in the middle of a three-game homestand. The Raptors have dropped two straight despite ranking fourth in FG% (51.8%). It's concerning that they haven't managed to capitalize on hot shooting, as they ranked 20th in FG% (45.8%) last season and none of Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes can realistically maintain their current shooting clips.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging an astonishing 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks through three games. I don't know that there's an answer, period, for him, and I'm especially convinced any answer does not play for the Raptors.

Across their last two games, Toronto has allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis to shoot a combined 22 for 28 from the field. Not only that, but they surrendered a combined 30 rebounds and 13 offensive rebounds to Giannis and AD. I'll take Wemby and company to win by a nickel in this one.

Celtics at Pelicans

The Boston Celtics are showing us what happens when a team loses five of their top nine guys and one of those guys is named Jayson Tatum. Boston has started the season 0-3, a record ushered in by a 21st-ranked offense and 23rd-ranked defense.

While I don't mind taking the Pelicans to cover a 2.0-point spread in this one, this matchup should set us up for a high-scoring game.

To some extent, Boston's offense can be fixed. They've gone 41 for 132 (31.1% 3P%; third-worst in the NBA) from behind the arc with all of Anfernee Simons (29.4%), Derrick White (28.6%), and Payton Pritchard (18.2%) seeing uncharacteristically poor results from long range. Some of this could be accredited to the natural fall off when a team goes from having ample floor spacing to lacking, but Boston's top shooters are nonetheless due for better days. Perhaps they'll see just that against a New Orleans group that's coughed up 124.0 points and 40.0 three-point attempts per their first two games.

Boston's defense, on the other hand, is without a cure. They were bound to be a poor rebounding team after replacing none of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, or Luke Kornet this offseason, and that's been made clear through three games. The Celtics are 29th in rebound rate and have let up 16.7 offensive rebounds (most) and 24.7 second-chance points (most) per game. New Orleans is well-equipped to take advantage, as Zion Williamson has helped his team pace the league in offensive boards and fare fifth in second-chance points.

Along with the over, I like Zion's chances to exceed 39.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists tonight.

