3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 2/7/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets

After a 1-4 stretch, the San Antonio Spurs took their first step toward improvement as De'Aaron Fox made his debut in Wednesday's 126-125 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Similar to Fox's first game donning a Spurs uniform, another big scoring night could be ahead against the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte has the 14th-best defensive rating, but their allowed shot distributions do not look quite as favorable. The Hornets have let up the eight-highest rate of shots around the rim and the 12th-highest from three-point land (per Dunks & Threes). Meanwhile, San Antonio has the seventh-highest rim attempt rate and the ninth-highest three-point attempt rate.

On average, the Hornets struggle more with defending the three by giving up the seventh-most three-point shots per game compared to the 15th-fewest points in the paint allowed per contest. This goes right along with the Spurs' offense, which puts up the seventh-fewest points in the paint per game compared to the sixth-most three-point launches per contest.

Away Team Total Points San Antonio Spurs Feb 8 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Speeding up the pace will be a big key for this total as San Antonio plays at the ninth-quickest pace compared to Charlotte at the ninth-slowest tempo. The Spurs are in the top half of fastbreak points per game while the Hornets are in the bottom half of fastbreak points allowed per game.

The Hornets have impressed in the rebounding category this season, but they traded centers Nick Richards (7.5) and Mark Williams (9.6) -- both of whom averaged over 7.0 rebounds per game (RPG). San Antonio is top 12 in offensive and defensive rebounds per game.

The Fox and Victor Wembanyama duo didn't disappoint in their first game together as each posted 24 points. Led by favorable shot distributions, look for the Spurs' scoring to keep up with the ability to push the pace.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

Don't expect many full rosters tonight as a flurry of trades has left many rotations thin. That includes the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards. Cleveland will be without some bench production from Caris LeVert (10.2 PPG) and Georges Niang (8.7 PPG) as the two were traded to the Atlanta Hawks for De'Andre Hunter -- who is unlikely to play tonight. Washington made several trades leading to the departures of Kyle Kuzma (15.2 PPG) and Jonas Valanciunas (11.5 PPG) and acquisitions of Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart. The Wiz are steadily accumulating picks while remaining the favorite to land Cooper Flagg (+500), per FanDuel's team odds to draft Cooper Flagg.

While both teams will be somewhat thin tonight, don't expect that to take away from the point totals. Both squads are top eight in pace and top 11 in three-point attempts per game.

Total Points Cleveland Cavaliers Feb 8 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On defense, Washington allows the second-most three-point makes and third-most three-point attempts per game. That feeds into the Cavs' fifth-highest shot distribution from beyond the arc. Cleveland's defense also gives up a 36.5% three-point percentage (11th-highest), which can usually be chalked up to some bad luck. Still, opposing teams have typically shot well from deep against the Cavaliers, and the Wizards get a lot of shots up with the 12th-highest three-point distribution.

With two offenses in the top 11 of field goal attempts per game, a frenetic pace and three-point attempts should contribute to the over.

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat are 1-3 against the spread (ATS) over their last four while the Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 ATS during the same stretch. Plus, Brooklyn's Cameron Johnson (19.3 PPG) returned from injury on Wednesday, logging 17 points against the Wizards.

Three-point shooting has held a ton of weight for both of these offenses. Miami has the seventh-highest shot distribution from three while attempting the seventh-most three-pointers per game. The Nets take the 12th-most shots along with the sixth-highest shot distribution from three.

When looking at defense, Brooklyn could have the upper hand in the three-point battle. The Nets defend the perimeter well by allowing the third-highest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 12th-highest from three. The Heat give up the fourth-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 13th-highest from three-point land.

Spread Betting Brooklyn Nets Feb 8 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If Brooklyn is winning the three-point battle, I like its chances of coming up with another cover. DRatings' NBA game projections have Miami winning 109.7-104.2, suggesting a cover for the home team.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place February 7th-8th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.