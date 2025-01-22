3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Warriors at Kings

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors face the Sacramento Kings?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Warriors at Kings Betting Picks

Following a slow 13-19 start, the Sacramento Kings have ripped off 9 wins over the last 10. During that span, the Kings have averaged 122.1 points per game (PPG) compared to their season average of 116.7 PPG (seventh-most).

This is already one of the league's most productive offenses with the 13th-best offensive rating and 14th-quickest adjusted pace of play. Plus, they're efficient with the 13th-highest effective field goal percentage (eFG%). With the 7th-most field goal attempts per game, pace won't be a worry in this one as the Warriors have the 11th-quickest pace while also attempting the 6th-most shot per contest. We could be in for a track meet tonight -- hence the 230-point total.

If the field goal attempts are there, over 118.5 points for Sacramento looks like the best bet among game lines. Golden State has a meh defense with the 15th-best rating. The two met on January 5, and the Kings shredded the Warriors for 129 points while shooting 51.7% from the field.

In the previous head-to-head matchup, the Warriors managed to hold Sacramento to 42 points in the paint. This holds even more weight than usual with the Kings posting 53.3 points in the paint per game over the previous three (season average is 48.4).

This does not put Golden State in the clear, though. Sacramento has shot 37.0% from three over the last five (34.9% this season), and it was 19 of 43 from deep (44.2%) in the last meeting against the Warriors. While Golden State limits opponents to the 2nd-lowest shot distribution around the rim, it also gives up the 11th-highest shot distribution from three (per Dunks & Threes). Led by improved shooting from three, the Kings have the tools to go over 118.5 points.

numberFire's NBA projections have Sacramento reaching 119.2 points.

The Kings' three-point attack was a big piece of our over pick. With that said, backing one of Sacramento's most potent three-point shooters makes a lot of sense.

Malik Monk leads the team with 2.4 three-point makes and 7.0 three-point attempts per game. He's been above his season average at 3.0 three-point makes per contest over his past seven outings. Our NBA DFS projections are also giving Monk the most projected made threes for the Kings tonight (2.8).

Monk to make 3+ threes (-125) is an intriguing pick, but reaching the 20-point mark has even better value (+105) in my eyes. Sacramento's guard has enjoyed a blistering start to the new year by recording 23.6 PPG compared to his season-long average of 17.6 PPG. We mentioned the Kings' surging offense in the last section, and Monk's increased production has been a major piece in the cog.

Even Monk's usage is up this month at 18.3 shots per game compared to 14.3 field goal attempts per contest over the entire season.

His primary defender will likely be Dennis Schroder, as well. Among qualifying players, Schroder (115.3 defensive rating) has the second-highest defensive rating on the Warriors.

With Monk reaching 20+ points in seven of his last eight games, getting plus odds for him is appealing.

Thus far, we've mainly focused on the Kings' offense against the Warriors' defense. But what about on the other side of the court? Golden State's offense always demands some attention, especially when Stephen Curry is on the floor.

The Warriors hold the 9th-best offensive rating while Sacramento has a mediocre defensive rating (14th). As usual, Golden State loves the three-ball with the seventh-highest shot distribution from deep. Additionally, the Warriors make the fifth-most threes and attempt the third-most threes per game. Meanwhile, the Kings give up the fourth-highest three-point shot distribution and the fourth-most three-point makes per game.

Curry is the best target we can get when it comes to shooting the three. As usual, he leads Golden State with 10.8 three-point shots and 4.4 three-point makes per contest. over eight appearances in January, he's ramped up those numbers to 11.9 attempts per contest and 5.1 makes per game.

Our DFS projections have Curry with the most made threes (5.0) across Wednesday's slate. The Warriors will likely shoot threes in bulk against the Kings' iffy perimeter defense, and Curry's recent numbers point to a big game from three today.

