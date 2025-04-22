3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Lakers in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Timberwolves at Lakers Game 2 Betting Picks

Despite a 117-95 win as 4.5-point underdogs in Game 1, the T-Wolves are still 5.5-point 'dogs for tonight. It's not like L.A. was without key pieces as both team's main rotation is fully healthy. With that said, why not back the underdog once again?

DRatings' game projections have Minnesota losing by 3.6 points while MasseyRatings have the Wolves winning by 3.0 points. I'm not quite bold enough to take the Timberwolves to win outright (+205), but the matchup is certainly there for a cover.

As mentioned in our Timberwolves vs. Lakers series preview, Minnesota's three-point shooting figures to be a major threat in the postseason, potentially pushing this series to seven games. We saw just that in Game 1 with the Wolves racking up 21 made threes while shooting 50.0% from deep.

This kind of efficiency while setting a franchise record for made threes in a playoff game is far from sustainable, but succeeding from three-point land is still an angle for a cover. Minnesota takes and makes the fifth-most three-point shots per contest. Additionally, the T-Wolves sport the sixth-highest three-point shot distribution, via Dunks & Threes. Meanwhile, the Lakers give up the 14th-most attempts and 12th-most makes from three per game, capped by surrendering the 12th-highest three-point shot distribution.

Minnesota also holds a rebounding advantage, ranking 13th in offensive and defensive rebounding percentages while Los Angeles is 23rd and 19th in the categories. This also reared its teeth in Game 1 as the Wolves totaled 44 boards to the Lakers' 38. A possession advantage while holding a great matchup from three-point land sounds like success.

If we're expecting more three-point makes from the Timberwolves, targeting a three-point shooter is an ideal prop.

Donte DiVincenzo is second on the team with 7.1 three-point attempts per game, but he shot 1 of 5 (20.0%) from deep in Game 1. He shot 39.7% from three during the regular season, meaning the inefficiency from beyond the arc shouldn't keep up. Over his final five regular-season games, DiVincenzo made 18 of 35 three-point attempts (51.4%). In his last three games against the Lakers, DiVincenzo drained three shots from deep in two of those games.

Our NBA DFS projections have DiVincenzo totaling 2.8 made three-pointers, which has a 53.1% implied probability (or -113 odds) for at least three made three-pointers. That's solid value compared to the current +106 odds sporting a 48.5% implied probability.

Following an eye-popping 37-point showing from Luka Doncic in Game 1, his point prop is set at a lofty 31.5-point line. Minnesota still managed to hold the Lakers to 95 points and a 39.8% field goal percentage (FG%).

The Timberwolves finished the regular season with the 6th-best defensive rating while ranking 16th or better in each shot distribution allowed category. A dominant defensive performance is far from a fluke, and I expect the unit's attention to shift toward Luka tonight.

Making 5 of 10 three-point attempts was a large piece of Doncic's success in Game 1. However, Minnesota allows the seventh-lowest shot distribution from three and the fourth-fewest three-point makes per game. Plus, Luka logged only 22.5 PPG over two full matchups against the Wolves during the regular season.

The Timberwolves even have a nice one-on-one matchup for slowing Luka in the rangy 6-foot-9 Jaden McDaniels (111.8 defensive rating). Anthony Edwards (113.3 defensive rating) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (110.9 defensive rating) are two more wings with solid defensive ratings.

In short, I don't expect Doncic to stay hot. Our projections have him totaling only 27.8 points, suggesting a 76.4% implied probability (or -324 odds) for under 31.5 points.

