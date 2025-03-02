3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves at Suns

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Phoenix Suns?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Note: All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Timberwolves at Suns Betting Picks

Moneyline Phoenix Suns Mar 3 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Home Team Total Points Minnesota Timberwolves Mar 3 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There's no doubt the T-Wolves have owned the Suns. They've won both regular-season meetings this season after sweeping Phoenix out of the 2024 playoffs.

However, all six of those matchups involved Rudy Gobert, who will sit tonight with a back issue.

Without him, this is a much better matchup for a Suns team with more skill than quality size. Minnesota has a 115.5 defensive rating (DRTG) in the last six games without Gobert, which is 21st in the NBA over that stretch.

Phoenix's 121.7 DRTG in that span -- which is still awful -- is less of a relative disadvantage.

The Wolves' ability to keep pace might encounter some trouble, too, though. Anthony Edwards (calf) and Julius Randle (groin) are both questionable, but with props listed on FanDuel, I'm assuming they play.

Minnesota is 5-15 in games where the other team scores at least 115 points this season. They're uncomfortable in shootouts where Phoenix lives, which is how they lost to the Utah Jazz on Friday. I'm backing the Suns -- motivated to beat this recent bully -- to outscore them on Sunday.

Kevin Durant - Assists Minnesota Timberwolves Mar 3 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Scoring props for the Suns are a bit tough with Bradley Beal (calf) a true question mark to play.

Unlisted on FanDuel, it'll help Kevin Durant dish dimes if he sits, though. Durant averages 0.17 more assists per 36 minutes when Beal, absent in seven of the last nine games, is off the floor.

That's not a huge difference when Minnesota's lack of paint presence sans Gobert could lead to more easy Suns baskets at the rim off pick-and-roll situations, though. Defending passes from wings isn't their strong suit to begin with, allowing the 13th-most assists per to game to small forwards (4.3).

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 5.0 assists from Durant on Sunday, so there's value on plus money here. We'd have expected these odds closer to -127.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

