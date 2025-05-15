3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder vs. Nuggets in Game 6 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

Thunder at Nuggets Game 6 Betting Picks

What has safely been the most exciting second-round playoff series could come to an end tonight, but I like Denver's odds to hold on for one more game.

Since claiming a 2-1 series lead, the Nuggets have lost two straight close games. On Tuesday, they failed to ultimately capitalize on Nikola Jokic's 44-point night on 68.0% FG% and 71.4% 3P% shooting. He and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were both vintage in that one, and the difference came down to each team's role players. Luguentz Dort reminded everyone that he's a 44.6% three-point shooter at home while Denver went a gross 8 for 39 (20.5%) from three outside Jokic.

As the series turns back to Ball Arena for Game 6, we can expect more help from Denver's supporting cast, and perhaps a little less from OKC's.

Michael Porter Jr. (46.7% 3P%), Jamal Murray (45.2%), Aaron Gordon (41.7%), and Russell Westbrook (37.1%) have all been special from downtown at home these playoffs.

Eight players on OKC have shot threes at a 38.9% clip or better at home this postseason, while none of them have shot better than 38.5% on the road. That includes Lu Dort who, dating back to the Memphis series, has gone 2 for 22 from behind the arc on the road.

It's not uncommon for teams to find increased shooting success at home in the playoffs, and that's especially true with these two groups. That could end up being a total headache for OKC tonight. I think they played their rotational hand perfectly in Game 5, but that's a lot easier to do when your defensive studs are also draining shots.

The Nuggets are at a major depth disadvantage, as evidenced by the tired legs late in Game 5. That same advantage for OKC hasn't been easy to deal with, as it has forced head coach Mark Daigneault to make far more late-game decisions than one would hope to make.

It feels apt that Denver would be the team to reward us with a Game 7 in an otherwise meh second round.

Denver probably could have used a little more Westbrook down the stretch in Game 5.

While it wasn't easy to stomach him air balling a pair of threes when Jokic was being Jokic and Murray had an equally special third quarter, Porter Jr. wasn't hitting shots in that one, either. I want Westbrook's energy in a win-or-go-home fight.

Taking out a game he left early due to an injury, Westbrook is averaging 19.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this postseason and has cleared 16.5 PRA in 7 out of 10 games.

Russ topped 16.5 PRA in 78.7% of regular-season games, too, well above the 50.0% probability implications on these +100 odds.

The home threes (3 for 13) have not been there for him this series, but he managed a 36.6% 3P% at home in the regular season and, at the very least, has seen exciting three-point volume (5.8 3PA per game) in Denver this postseason.

Our NBA projections forecast Westbrook to log 20.6 PRA in this one.

You wouldn't know it by looking at the stat sheet, but Jokic tallied 20 potential assists in Game 5.

Bad shooting on Denver's part afforded him only five real assists, and that's been the case for most of this series. Jokic is averaging 5.2 assists on 14.8 potential assists per game this round.

But after netting slightly north of 10 assists per game in the regular season and the first round, we can consider him to do the same tonight at +200 odds.

The Nuggets made a living on excellent shooting this season with a 37.6% 3P% (fifth-best in the NBA), 50.6% FG% (best), and 57.3% EFG% (second-best).

More or less, they've made good on being one of the best shooting teams in basketball during these playoffs -- that is until Game 4. Across the last two games, the Nuggets have shot 36.7% from the field and 26.4% from three. It left Jokic with just 8 real assists on 35 potential assists in that two-game span.

We can't ignore that part of the problem is going up against a top-ranked Thunder defense. Shooting variance alone isn't a strong enough excuse. But, as mentioned, we can look for Denver's shooters to find their groove at home, which could put Jokic in line to dish out 10 dimes -- a normal output for him prior to this series.

Our projections have the Joker down for 9.3 assists, suggesting value in these +200 odds.

