3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder vs. Nuggets in Game 4 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Nuggets Game 4 Betting Picks

1st Half Spread 1st Half Spread Oklahoma City Thunder -4.5 -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Nuggets aren't who you think they are.

Most see Denver as a plausible title contender because of Nikola Jokic's existence paired with a team that just keeps "finding a way" in clutch situations. The reality? They've been extremely fortunate to even be in them to let their reputation melt a young Thunder squad.

Friday's game was an impossibly bad shooting effort from one of the NBA's best shooting teams. OKC ranked seventh in eFG% (56.0%) this regular season and gagged to 9-for-35 shooting (25.7%) from downtown in Game 3. Part of that was an adjustment to shooting at elevation, which is likely resolved through additional practices and shootarounds this weekend.

If the Thunder were simply normal bad from three, that game doesn't sniff overtime because Jokic is in jail, averaging 7.0 turnovers per game in three contests. I don't know how much longer Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook can bail him out.

OKC is still instilled as a -235 favorite to win this series, and it's not because the books are handing out free cash behind a public-adored Nuggets squad. I'll take the Thunder to score their second blowout win of the series, laddering both the first-half and full-game spreads.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Made Threes Oklahoma City Thunder May 11 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We've got buy a threes made prop after that showing from the Thunder from behind the arc, right?

Let's nab a marquee name. The validation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's pending MVP award is on the line Sunday, and I expect him to deliver. SGA produced just his second game below 18 points of these playoffs on Friday, and a repeat would be shocking.

Moreover, the point guard is badly due from downtown in the playoffs overall. After shooting 37.5% from three during the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander is a frigid 11-for-42 (26.1%) from deep in the postseason. He's due for a couple of whoppers.

Denver can hand them out, allowing the ninth-most made threes to opposing point guards during the regular season (3.3). We saw James Harden average 2.3 makes per game against the Nuggets as someone who's no stranger to shrinking in big spots.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 2.0 made threes from SGA on Sunday. I'm expecting him to be aggressive and correlate well with an early OKC advantage.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

