Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 12

Will Bobby Witt Jr. or Christian Walker hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jose Altuve (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 40 games (has homered in 32.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 40 games (has homered in 32.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jose Barrero (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Eric Haase (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jakob Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Joseph Ward (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 39 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 39 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Eli White (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+2500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games German Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Abraham Toro-Hernandez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Aroldis Chapman (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Matt Gorski (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Jose Azocar (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers