Rangers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Rangers vs Rockies Game Info

Texas Rangers (20-21) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-33)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and COLR

Rangers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-290) | COL: (+235)

TEX: (-290) | COL: (+235) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120)

TEX: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Rangers) - 3-1, 1.48 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-3, 7.71 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Tyler Mahle (3-1, 1.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Dollander (2-3, 7.71 ERA). Mahle and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Mahle's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Rockies have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Dollander's six starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 1-4 record in Dollander's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (66.3%)

Rangers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Rangers, Colorado is the underdog at +235, and Texas is -290 playing at home.

Rangers vs Rockies Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Rangers are -144 to cover, and the Rockies are +120.

Rangers vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Rockies contest on May 12 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 12 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -290.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 41 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 24-17-0 against the spread in their 41 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have a 6-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer, Colorado has a record of 1-7 (12.5%).

The Rockies have played in 39 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-22-1).

The Rockies have a 13-26-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith leads Texas with 37 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .482. He's batting .325.

Among all qualified hitters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 35th in slugging.

Smith has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .263 with six doubles, six home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified hitters, he is 67th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .520 this season.

Seager has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 32 hits, an OBP of .274 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .346, a slugging percentage of .489, and has 40 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .288).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 28th, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs.

Jordan Beck has four doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .273. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Ryan McMahon has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .211.

Mickey Moniak is batting .227 with four doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks.

