Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 12

Will Michael King strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jake Irvin surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians

Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Tanner Houck (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

