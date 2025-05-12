Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (19-21) vs. Washington Nationals (17-24)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

ATL: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-3, 4.58 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-1, 3.94 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (2-1, 3.94 ERA). Holmes and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Holmes' team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 4-4-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals have a 4-4 record in Irvin's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (69.2%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Nationals, Atlanta is the favorite at -178, and Washington is +150 playing on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Braves are +114 to cover, and the Nationals are -137.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The Braves-Nationals game on May 12 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 6-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 39 opportunities.

The Braves are 18-21-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 29 total times this season. They've gone 14-15 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Washington has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-18-0).

The Nationals have a 20-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is batting .224 with six doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .356 while slugging .413.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 125th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .420 this season while batting .262 with 34 walks and 16 runs scored. He's slugging .421.

Among all qualified, he ranks 68th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is batting .213 with a .331 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Austin Riley has 47 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .470, both of which rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up a team-best OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.529), while leading the Nationals in hits (43, while batting .274).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 52nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams has seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks while batting .315. He's slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .242 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Luis Garcia has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .217.

