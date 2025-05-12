Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Miami Marlins.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (23-18) vs. Miami Marlins (15-24)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSFL

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-235) | MIA: (+194)

CHC: (-235) | MIA: (+194) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100)

CHC: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 2-0, 2.43 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 2-3, 7.11 ERA

The probable starters are Colin Rea (2-0) for the Cubs and Cal Quantrill (2-3) for the Marlins. Rea and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Quantrill's starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (70.3%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +194 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Cubs are -120 to cover, and the Marlins are -100.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Marlins contest on May 12 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 13, or 68.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Chicago the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -235 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 39 chances this season.

The Cubs are 20-19-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 33 total times this season. They've gone 11-22 in those games.

Miami has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-14-0).

The Marlins have covered 51.3% of their games this season, going 20-19-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an OPS of .910, fueled by an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .531. He has a .269 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 56th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 42 hits, which ranks first among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .264 with 22 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .535 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.381) powered by 12 extra-base hits.

Carson Kelly has eight home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .315 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has an on-base percentage of .365 and has 37 hits, both team-best figures for the Marlins. He's batting .287 and slugging .496.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 27th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .291 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 156th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman is batting .238 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Dane Myers is hitting .337 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

