3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder at Grizzlies

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Memphis Grizzlies?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Grizzlies Betting Picks

The Thunder (50-11) and Grizzlies (38-23) will meet up for a game that's showing a 7.5-point spread in favor of OKC and a preposterous 252.5 over/under.

Oklahoma City's road net rating (+10.4) is only a touch above Memphis' home net rating (+9.4). Does that mean we should back the home 'dog Grizzlies tonight? I don't think so.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-7 across their last 10 games. I can forgive some of those losses -- Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks -- but draw the line at back-to-back drops against the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

Memphis is going through it right now. To make matters worse, Jaren Jackson Jr. -- who leads the team in points per game (22.7) and net rating (+9.0) -- will be sidelined with an ankle injury. Ja Morant is also listed as questionable.

With that, I don't see the Grizzlies keeping up tonight. Chet Holmgren (leg) has just been ruled out, but OKC still has Isaiah Hartenstein available inside.

The Thunder do not win games quietly -- 44 out of 50 victories have been won by at least eight points. That includes 13- and 24-point wins over this very Memphis team. I like Oklahoma City's chances to take care of business tonight.

No Chet Holmgren means it's Hartenstein's time in the sun.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Isaiah Hartenstein -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hartenstein has recorded a double-double in 19 out of 33 games (57.6%) sans Holmgren. He was one point or rebound shy from a double-double in three of those contests.

More importantly, tonight's total is sitting all the way up at 252.5 points. That's what happens when the fastest and sixth-fastest team in the league meet up. A boatload of possessions equals plenty of scoring and rebounding opportunities for Hartenstein, and he could claim full control of the boards with Holmgren and Memphis' Jackson Jr. both out.

The Grizzlies surrender the third-most points and the third-most rebounds to opposing centers per game. Hartenstein scored 12 points and corralled 14 rebounds in his last game versus Memphis. I think he'll manage another double-double this go-around.

I had no plans to support Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- that is until Holmgren got ruled out.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a different player without Holmgren. He's averaging 28.2 points through 18 games with Chet but is netting a massive 34.5 points in 42 games without Chet.

Add in the 252.5 total, and SGA could rival Monday's 51-point outing in this one.

To Score 35+ Points To Score 35+ Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +112 View more odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, the Grizzlies run at the fastest pace in the Association. In Holmgren-less games against top-10 pace teams, SGA is averaging a whopping 36.5 points and scored at least 34 points in more contests (6) than not (4).

Here's a look at Shai's scoring output in contests against top-10 pace teams where he played more than 30 minutes and Holmgren was out: 31, 41, 45, and 54 points. With that, these +122 odds have earned our attention.

