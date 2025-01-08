3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Spurs at Bucks

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs face the Milwaukee Bucks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Spurs at Bucks Betting Picks

Victor Wembanyama vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo on national television? It doesn't get much better than that.

These stars have met up just once in their NBA careers, and that game did not disappoint. Giannis went for 44 and Wemby went for 27 in a showdown that was decided in the final minute. Clean injury reports on each side should keep the competitive spirits alive tonight.

The Bucks are favored by 5.0 points and the total is sitting at 226.5. Have the Spurs been bad on the road? Yes. Even still, I like them to cover this spread for a few key reasons.

Milwaukee comes in with a +1.5 net rating and San Antonio owns a -0.5 net rating. At home, the Bucks tout a +3.4 net rating while the Spurs struggle with a -3.8 net rating on the road. However, momentum can mean everything in the NBA, and the Spurs have that on their side. San Antonio has posted a stellar +4.3 (eighth-best in the NBA) across their last 10 games, and 6 of those contests were played on the road. Save for one overtime battle against the Denver Nuggets that eventually got out of hand, the Spurs haven't lost by more than five points since December 15th.

The Bucks draw the seventh-fewest fouls in the NBA, which should come in handy if we're looking for Wemby to stay out of foul trouble. Plus, San Antonio's supporting cast becomes more and more convincing each game and some key players are due for positive three-point regression.

Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson have gone a combined 6-for-31 (19.3% 3P%) from downtown across their last two games and are primed for a turnaround. The Spurs rank 7th in three-point volume while the Bucks rank 13th in three-point volume allowed, so I like San Antonio to win the three-point battle and ultimately cover this spread.

Wembanyama has hauled in 18, 23, and 14 rebounds so far in January. Tonight, we can back him to grab 12 boards at +110 odds.

Considering this is a nationally televised game that's showing a close spread, we can reasonably anticipate Wembanyama to log 33 minutes tonight. He averages 33.1 minutes per game.

In games where he's played at least 33 minutes, he is averaging 12.3 rebounds. He recorded at least 12 rebounds at a 57.1% rate in this split, but these +110 odds imply only a 47.6% probability.

To Record 12+ Rebounds To Record 12+ Rebounds Victor Wembanyama +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, the Bucks draw just 18.3 fouls per game (seventh-fewest), which should help keep Wemby out of foul trouble. To add, Milwaukee lets up 45.2 rebounds per game -- good for the eighth-most in the NBA. Our NBA projections expect the sophomore standout to tally 12.3 rebounds in this one.

Chris Paul is averaging 17.8 combined points and assists (PA) and has exceeded 17.5 PA in 55.6% of games -- right in line with the 55.6% implied probability on these -125 odds.

While the market seems to be perfectly efficient from a whole season perspective, advanced splits show us that CP3 could be undervalued in the PA market tonight.

The Bucks surrender the sixth-most points and the sixth-most assists to guards per possession. Paul has played 16 games against teams that rank in the top 12 of most points and assists allowed to guards per possession. In this 16-game sample, he is averaging 19.3 PA and cleared 17.5 PA at a solid 68.8% rate (11 out of 16 contests).

He went a combined 4-for-36 (11.1%) from the field across those five games where he missed out on 17.5 PA, so we can feel comfortable simply chalking that up to unlucky shooting.

Chris Paul - Pts + Ast San Antonio Spurs Jan 9 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Milwaukee operates at the 13th-fastest pace in the league. CP3 is netting 18.3 PA and eclipsing 17.5 PA at a 61.1% rate against top-16 pace clubs that also rank outside the top 5 on defense (the Bucks rank 10th).

I'll note that Paul has gone a brutal 4-for-24 (16.7% 3P%) from behind the arc across his last six games, so positive shooting regression could come his way tonight. Our projections expect the veteran to notch an even 19.0 PA.

