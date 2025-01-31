3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Nuggets at 76ers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Denver Nuggets face the Philadelphia 76ers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at 76ers Betting Picks

The Nuggets and 76ers squared off against each other less than two weeks ago, and the end result was a 144-109 blowout victory in favor of Denver. Even though these two teams have different aspirations at this point of the season, Philly is capable of keeping things closer than expected at home this time around.

Since their lopsided defeat to the Nuggets, the 76ers have strung together four straight wins, taking down four opponents with winning records -- including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyrese Maxey has been the main catalyst in helping Philadelphia win games sans Joel Embiid and Paul George, averaging 33.3 PPG and 6.5 APG amid the 76ers' current four-game winning streak.

As for the Nuggets, they've lost three games in a row, with two of those losses being double-digit defeats to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Additionally, Denver is 7-10 against the spread (ATS) this season as road favorites.

Meanwhile, Philly is slightly better when it comes to covering the spread as home underdogs, going 6-6-1 ATS in those situations.

Understandably, there could be some hesitancy in backing Nikola Jokic to make a couple of shots beyond the arc against a 76ers squad that lacks size with Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond sidelined. After all, Philadelphia is 29th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.5%), so there isn't anything that should prevent Jokic from camping in the paint and racking up points.

However, Jokic is producing career-best numbers in multiple categories this season, including three-point attempts per game (4.3) and three-point percentage (47.2%). While Jokic is always capable of getting whatever he wants when he gets in the post and backs down his defender, the three-time MVP is making a concerted effort to stretch the floor.

Across his 41 starts this season, Jokic has made two-plus threes in 26 of those contests -- 63.4% of the time. If Jokic's odds to convert multiple threes reflected his 63.4% hit rate, they'd be around -173, which makes these +110 odds appealing.

Along with Philly's inability to protect the rim, they are also sitting at 26th in three-point rate allowed (43.8%) and 20th in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%).

With Jokic registering only 17 points in the Nuggets' most recent game, I expect him to come out firing against a shorthanded 76ers team on Friday.

Besides Tyrese Maxey shouldering more of the offensive workload for the 76ers, the speedy guard leads the team with a career-high 1.9 steals per game. Over his 39 starts this season, Maxey has recorded two-plus steals in 22 of those games, achieving this line in 56.4% of his appearances.

Despite the Nuggets hovering at 15th in turnovers per game (14.4) on the season, they've tallied 16.3 turnovers per night during their current three-game losing streak. At the same time, the 76ers are second in defensive turnover rate (16.4%) and fourth in steal rate (9.6%) -- in large part due to Maxey's increased efforts on the defensive end of the court.

Another factor that should help Maxey's chances of snagging multiple steals on Friday is the fact that Denver operates at the fifth-fastest pace in the league. Therefore, the Nuggets tend to have more possessions, which gives Maxey more opportunities to amass steals.

Just to put the cherry on top, Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Russell Westbrook are the three primary ball handlers for Denver, combining for a 76.2% usage rate this season. Our projections have the trio of Jokic, Murray, and Westbrook racking up a total of 8.4 turnovers on Friday.

