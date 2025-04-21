3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks vs. Pistons in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Detroit Pistons face the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pistons at Knicks Game 2 Betting Picks

The Pistons entered the fourth quarter of Saturday's game with an eight-point lead over the Knicks before giving up a mammoth 21-0 run to Jalen Brunson and Cameron Payne.

It marked a late-game collapse that almost seemed predictable for this young and inexperienced Detroit group, but I think they bounce back tonight.

Among the things that might not repeat itself on Monday, Payne's efficient 14-point outburst in 15 minutes is likely at the top of the list. We probably shouldn't expect Cade Cunningham to be silenced to six points on 3 for 10 shooting in the first half, either.

Quite honestly, it's astonishing that the Pistons controlled Saturday's game heading into the fourth despite Cade being off and Ausar Thompson -- who takes the Brunson assignment on defense -- picking up two fouls in the first three minutes and ultimately dealing with foul trouble the whole game. Detroit (21) also nearly doubled up New York (11) in the turnover battle. It was a classic first rodeo for a team predominantly composed of players who have never been to this stage before, but they figure to clean it up tonight.

New York's suspect defense makes it hard for them to totally silence opponents, as evidenced by Tobias Harris (25 points), Malik Beasley (20), and Tim Hardaway Jr.'s (19) scoring impact on Saturday, while their low three-point volume and snail-like pace sometimes prevent them from running up the score. I like Detroit's chances to stay within seven tonight.

Cade finished Game 1 with 39 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) despite shooting 38.1% from the field and 25.0% from distance.

He doesn't need to bounce back too much to achieve north of 42.5 PRA tonight.

Cunningham exceeded 42.5 PRA in 54.9% of games where he played at least 34 minutes this season. He also averaged 43.0 PRA in 34+ minute games versus bottom-10 pace teams such as the Knicks, earning 46 and 59 PRA in those relevant games against New York.

OG Anunoby had Cade in a blender on Saturday, but Detroit has the ability to make adjustments to their offensive scheme heading into Game 2. Getting Cunningham a mismatch -- and drawing fouls -- should be a priority.

Plus, it's incredibly rare for Cade to score just seven total points from the charity stripe and behind the arc in a full game. He averaged 0.31 combined points per minute from these areas in the regular season, which translated to his 39 minutes in Game 1 would have earned him north of 12 points. I think he'll learn from his mistakes in what was his first career playoff game and come back strong tonight.

The Knicks aren't focused on beating teams from three and averaged the fourth-fewest three-point attempts (34.1) per game this season.

However, getting up only 26 attempts from distance almost killed them on Saturday, especially since the Pistons drained 15 threes even with Cade basically out of the picture.

Tonight, I'm sure New York wouldn't mind if their 42.0% three-point shooting center got up a few more tries to help even the playing field against Malik Beasley and company, so let's look for Karl-Anthony Towns to drill a pair of threes.

Towns made at least two threes in 59.7% of games this season -- up from the 47.6% implied probability on these +110 odds. Since February 4th, he's made at least two trios in 66.7% of games where he played more than 32 minutes.

Miles McBride and Payne logged more playing time than normal in Game 1 since Josh Hart got into foul trouble early. Those two crowd the perimeter more than Hart, which forced KAT to operate inside. Hart's starting tonight's game with zero fouls, so I like Towns' chances to hoist up enough attempts to earn him two made threes.

