3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Lakers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face off with the Los Angeles Lakers in TNT's nightcap?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Lakers Betting Picks

While both teams are in the top 10 of offensive rating, each team is also among the 10 slowest paces in the NBA. The under is 7-3 over Los Angeles' last 10, and New York is averaging only 109.4 points per game (PPG) over the previous five while the under went 4-1 during the span.

Almost everything is pointing to the under, including DRatings projecting a 225.3-point total while MasseyRatings is forecasting 228 points. According to Dunks & Threes, these offenses could have the upper hand thanks to shot distributions, though.

The Knicks have injury concerns as Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and OG Anunoby (thumb) are listed as questionable. Mitchell Robinson -- who recently returned from injury -- is also questionable from his recovering ankle surgery. But he's logged only 13.7 minutes per game thus far, making this a minimal impact either way. Missing Achiuwa and Anunoby could have the most impact on the defensive end, which would leave New York with Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and potentially a rusty Robinson to defend the paint.

This spells big trouble against a Laker team that averages the 12th-most points in the paint per game along with the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim. No Anunoby would also make defending LeBron James a more difficult task, and I'm already skeptical about Mikal Bridges (115.1 defensive rating) and/or Hart (116.5 defensive rating) defending Luka Doncic with their meh defensive ratings. Keep in mind the Knicks allow the sixth-most points in the paint per contest.

On the other side of the court, there's been clear concerns surrounding Los Angeles' center position following its trade for Luka. The Lakers already cede the 9th-most points in the paint per game and the 14th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Similar to the Lake Show, New York likes to lean on the paint attack by posting the fourth-most points in the paint per contest along with the sixth-highest shot distribution around the rim. We just saw the Lakers give up 74 points in the paint on Tuesday to the New Orleans Pelicans.

While each team plays at a slow pace, these shot distribution advantages are too much to ignore -- especially when each offense is in the top 10 of offensive rating and effective field goal percentage (eFG%).

The Lakers are enjoying a seven-game winning streak while going 7-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10. Meanwhile, the Knicks are 3-3 over their past six and are 2-8 ATS in the last 10 contests. The better team going forward looks quite clear.

With Luka replacing Anthony Davis, some of Los Angeles' shot choices are changing. Doncic has looked right at home over his last six, recording 27.0 PPG during the span. Over that stretch, the Lakers are launching 41.5 triples per game. For reference, L.A. averages only 35.2 three-point attempts per contest (sixth-fewest) on the season.

The three-point volume should go up during the final stretch of the regular season . While the Knicks hold opponents to the 8th-lowest shot distribution from three, they're still surrendering the 15th-most three-point makes per game.

The Lakers also won the last matchup by 16 points, covering the 11-point spread. With New York holding a 1-3 ATS record over its last four away games, look for Los Angeles' hot streak to continue to cover another spread. The Lakers' offense will likely pose problems tonight, and the Knicks' injury concerns only adds to the pick.

Luka's prop is set at 28.5 points for tonight. This isn't unreasonably high, though, as he's logging 30.0 PPG over his last three. Our NBA projections have Doncic in line for 29.0 points, which suggests a 52.5% implied probability for at least 29 points (or -111 odds). For reference, the -106 odds for the over is only 51.5% implied.

We've mentioned some meh defensive ratings from the Knicks' wings, including Bridges and Hart. Doncic is also attempting over 9.0 three-point shots per game this season, and New York sitting in the bottom half of allowed three-point makes per game circles Luka's chance of going over his 3.5-made three-pointers line (-130). Our projections are also pointing to the over as Luka carries 3.7 made three-pointers for tonight.

The idea of Doncic turning in another big outing pairs well with the Lakers to cover. When Luka reaches at least 29 points, L.A. is a perfect 4-0 straight and ATS. Even better, the Lakers averaged 118.3 PPG in this four-game split, putting more value on the over pick.

