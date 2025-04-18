3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Heat vs. Hawks in the Play-In Tournament

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Heat at Hawks Play-In Betting Picks

The Heat and Hawks will duel for the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot. The two provided stark opposite results in previous Play-In Tournament action -- Miami rolled to a 19-point win over the Chicago Bulls as two-point underdogs on Wednesday, and Atlanta lost by 25 points as six-point 'dogs against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

The Hawks lost the interior battle across the board against the Magic, recording six fewer paint points while being outrebound 42 to 54. The continued absence of Clint Capela (hand) certainly doesn't help their case. Now, Atlanta gets to face a frontcourt led by Bam Adebayo -- a three-time All-Star.

According to Dunks & Threes, the Hawks have the sixth-highest shot distribution around the rim. Despite having a potential advantage around the rim against the Magic, Atlanta failed to win the matchup. Miami brings a solid interior defense, which gives up the ninth-lowest shot distribution around the rim. Adebayo also anchors the defense with a solid 112.8 defensive rating.

Additionally, the Hawks cede the seventh-most three-point makes per contest. The Heat have the 12th-highest shot distribution from three while making the 12th-most triples per game. Miami isn't limited to shooting threes, proven by its 56 paint points on Wednesday. This Miami offense is plenty capable of doing damage inside, too, with Atlanta giving up the 11th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Tyler Herro carried the water for the Heat on Wednesday, erupting for 38 points. Don't overlook Bam's recent production, though.

Over the previous four games, Adebayo is recording 21.8 points per game (PPG) and 10.5 rebounds per game (RPG). He notched a double-double in three of four games during the span.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Bam Adebayo -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Along with impressive rebounding production, Bam attempted 49.6% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket during the regular season. That bodes well against a shaky Hawks paint defense. Plus, he recorded a double-double against Atlanta this season.

Our NBA DFS projections have Bam totaling 18.8 points and 10.7 rebounds.

We mentioned Miami's solid interior defense, but it's a different story on the perimeter as Miami surrenders the 10th-highest three-point shot distribution while sitting in the bottom half of allowed three-pointers made and attempted per contest.

The Hawks are far from loaded with threats from deep, but they still have a few legitimate threats. Of course, Trae Young is always the first name mentioned with his 24.2 PPG and team-high 8.4 attempted threes per game. Behind Young, Georges Niang holds the second-most three-point shots per game at 6.6.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Georges Niang +158 View more odds in Sportsbook

Niang hits 40.6% of his attempts from three, and he shot a blistering 43.8% in March and 41.7% in February. Since landing in Atlanta via trade, he's provided an immediate impact from deep. He's made at least three attempts from three-point land in three of the last six. Considering the odds sit at +158 (38.8% implied probability), this is solid bet for tonight's game.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

