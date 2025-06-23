Best FanDuel Promos This Week (6/23-6/29/25)

FanDuel is bringing the heat with a stacked lineup of promotions to celebrate an action-packed week in sports.

There is an international soccer tournament, highly anticipated boxing match, and another leg of the PGA tour all taking place this week. Meanwhile, the MLB and WNBA regular season keep on rolling!

With so much happening, there’s no shortage of exciting ways to get in on the action! Learn more about each FanDuel promo below.

We checked the forecast and it's a week full of boosts 😤



LET'S GET IT! 👇https://t.co/BiHyoBzT6K pic.twitter.com/3SXzDcYnyi — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 23, 2025

FanDuel Promos - This Week's Highlights

Dinger Tuesday

Tuesdays just got a lot more exciting for baseball fans. Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a To Hit a Home Run wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 24th.

Friday WNBA Special

The WNBA season is in full swing! FanDuel customers can receive a Profit Boost to use on WNBA games happening on Friday, June 27th!

Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays are here at FanDuel Sportsbook. Get a 30% Profit Boost on any bet type across any sport to kick off your weekend with a little extra edge.

Saturday Boxing Profit Boost

The Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight is happening this Saturday night! You can bet on the method of victory with a 50% Profit Boost available at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Sunday USA Soccer No Sweat Bet

Customers can receive a No Sweat Token to use on the USA vs. Costa Rica CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match taking place on June 29th, 2025!

Weekend Golf Profit Boost

The Rocket Classic comes to the Detroit Golf Club once again this week. FanDuel customers can use a 25% Profit Boost on either Saturday or Sunday.

Stay in the Game at FanDuel

Make sure to check the FanDuel Sportsbook to learn more about these limited-time offers. With so many ways to bet, this week is the perfect time to get in on the action.

See full terms and conditions for each promo at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Odds subject to change.