Can Cooper Flagg Live Up to the Hype Coming Out of the 2025 NBA Draft?

The 2025 NBA Draft class feels like a special one. Following 2024's underwhelming class -- which was proven by meh output from rookies in the 2024-25 season -- we should see a ton of production from first-year players in the 2025-26 season.

While this is a great class from top to bottom, there isn't much debate about who is the top prospect. Cooper Flagg is widely regarded as 2025's best player as FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Draft odds have Flagg -100000 to be the number one overall pick.

Flagg sitting in a class of his own in a loaded group generates enough hype, but he's also been labeled one of the better prospects over the last 10 to 20 years. It's felt like Flagg's been destined to be a No. 1 pick since his viral freshman highlights in high school.

Before Flagg has even stepped foot on an NBA court, the buzz is real. Does he have any chance of truly living up to the hype?

Why is Cooper Flagg Projected as the No. 1 Pick?

Before we dive too deep into his chances of meeting expectations, let's look at why Flagg is generating this kind of buzz.

For most of the 2024-25 season, Flagg was only 18 years old, yet he played like a veteran. From his very first start at Duke, Flagg's physicality was evident. Paired with his all-around game and effort, his game immediately shined with few bumps in the road.

His averages alone do enough talking. On his road to becoming the fourth freshman to win the Naismith College Player of the Year award, Flagg totaled 19.2 points per game (PPG), 7.5 rebounds per game (RPG), 4.2 assists per game (APG), 1.4 steals per game, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Flagg was heavily used with the ACC's second-highest usage rate at 30.8% (per Bart Torvik), yet he still boasted exceptional efficiency across the board. He shot 48.1% from the floor and 38.5% from three, and EvanMiya labeled Flagg as college basketball's most efficient player by a landslide with his 10.74 Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR) compared to Johni Broome touting the second-highest mark at 9.14. Furthermore, Flagg boasted EvanMiya's third-highest Bayesian Defensive Performance Rating (DBPR).

Our Cooper Flagg NBA Draft profile goes more in depth on his game, but in short, the hype is real.

Will Cooper Flagg Meet the Hype?

So, now back to our overarching question. Will Flagg meet the high expectations? Following draft night, FanDuel Sportsbook will likely offer Rookie of the Year odds, and expect Flagg to be atop the list.

Unless the Dallas Mavericks decide to make a dramatic trade or shocking decision, Flagg will be playing alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. With that said, he will likely be on a quality playoff team -- lowering some of his potential numbers. Whether he produces or not will be evident, but don't expect All-Star level numbers considering the potential cast in Dallas.

It will take several years before we truly find out if the hype was correct. Flagg's ability as a playmaker, rebounder, and defender will be where he probably makes his presence felt right off the bat. Becoming an All-Star level scorer could take a couple of seasons, though. His jump shot must become more consistent, and Flagg needs to become a more polished ball handler to reach his utmost potential.

Flagg's ability to become a quality team's number one scorer will likely decide if he meets the near-impossible expectations. Becoming a consistent isolation scorer will take time just like any rookie we've ever seen. Luckily, he could learn from two high-level scorers in Irving and Davis.

The comparisons ahead of draft night only draw more attention to Flagg, which includes a Scottie Pippen comp. While comparing Flagg to a Hall of Fame forward seems absurd, this is where his ceiling likely lies. Flagg could become a mainstay on All-Defensive teams, and his three-level scoring and facilitating create an all-around special talent.

The pressure has slowly mounted on Flagg over the years, yet he's delivered with efficient production every time. Assuming the Mavericks hold the No. 1 pick and make the expected selection, Flagg should land in a near-perfect destination where he can learn and thrive, giving him at least a fair shot of meeting the hype.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.