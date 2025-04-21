3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Clippers vs. Nuggets in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Nuggets Game 2 Betting Picks

Saturday's Game 1 between the Nuggets and Clippers was a barnburner. If you turned on the showdown when things got extra exciting in the second half, you may have missed Michael Porter Jr.

Porter was practically invisible in his 26 minutes of play and was benched for Russell Westbrook in the fourth quarter and overtime. Nikola Jokic and interim head coach David Adelman each remarked postgame that Porter's efforts were not satisfactory. Russ, meanwhile, was an energizer bunny, hauling in four offensive boards and two steals in his 34 minutes.

The problem? Denver can't get away with Westbrook taking 17 shots. It's just not a viable game plan. They need to get something out of MPJ -- a 40% three-point shooter -- if they are to compete from here on out. And while it feels sour to back someone whose efforts just got him benched in a playoff game, it could be a wake-up call, and we are getting solid odds on Porter's made threes prop.

3+ Made Threes Michael Porter Jr. +190

Porter nailed at least three triples in 50.6% of games this season -- up from the 34.5% implied probability on these +190 odds.

He was an even bigger factor in games against the league's top defenses, such as Los Angeles' third-ranked D. Jokic drew plenty of attention in these matchups but is skilled at finding the open man. It resulted in MPJ averaging 2.9 3PM and drilling at least three trios in 66.7% of games versus the top-10 defenses during the regular season.

I'd be surprised if Denver doesn't attempt to get Porter going early knowing his involvement throughout these playoffs is a must for an already-thin team. It's up to him to make good on the opportunity, but I feel fine going there in a buy-low spot.

Jokic will always make the technically correct read, even if it doesn't feel right.

It happened with seconds remaining in Game 1 when he offered the go-ahead shot to a wide open Westbrook. In fact, Jokic racked up a whopping 22 potential assists on Saturday. He converted 12 of those assists to the stat sheet as Denver players outside of him shot a poor 41.4% from the field.

The Clippers figure to cover Jokic just as intensely in Game 2, and his teammates are due for shooting regression. With that, Jokic to record 10 assists at +110 odds seems like the apt move.

To Record 10+ Assists Nikola Jokic +104

The Joker logged at least 10 assists in 57.1% of games (40 out of 70) this season -- up from the 47.6% implied probability on these +110 odds. He also dished out 10 dimes in 61.5% of games versus the top-12 defenses.

I like this prop in tandem with a Porter Jr. bounce back game, as Jokic is a prime candidate to dish the ball out to MPJ.

Kris Dunn's defense helped him stay on the floor for 31 minutes in Game 1.

Though plus/minus metrics won't show it, he was a much sunnier sight to have out there than bench players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ben Simmons. The Clippers don't necessarily need Dunn's offense with Harden, Leonard, Zubac, and Powell each serving as threats in their own way, but that didn't stop him from adding in 10 points on 4 for 8 shooting, along with three rebounds.

With that, I like Dunn to surpass a tame 9.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) in Game 2.

Kris Dunn - Pts + Reb

Our NBA projections expect Dunn to notch 11.7 PR in 28 minutes tonight.

Notably, Dunn has exceeded 9.5 PR in 69.2% of games (27 out of 39) where he played more than 22 minutes. These -110 odds imply only a 52.4% probability.

Denver doesn't have much option but to leave Dunn open when LAC's starting five is on the floor, but luckily for the Clippers, the veteran guard has gone a sizzling 24 for 51 (47.0%) from downtown across his last 14 games.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

