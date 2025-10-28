3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Clippers at Warriors

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Golden State Warriors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Warriors Betting Picks

If you stopped following the NBA for the last decade or so, tonight's Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors showdown is for you. The combined rosters of these groups could make up a 2010s All-Star team, yet both sides are contenders in the year 2025.

The Warriors are at a disadvantage given this is the second leg of a back-to-back for them. However, last night's definitive win against the Memphis Grizzlies allowed them to give Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler a bit of extra rest while Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski led the team in shot attempts. Plus, they made the apt decision to rest Al Horford last night so that he'd be good to go in this one. With that, I can get behind backing Golden State's moneyline at plus odds.

Moneyline Golden State Warriors

Golden State's impressed in the early going. They defied a 43-point outing from Luka Doncic and a 50-point outburst from Aaron Gordon. This group of vets seems determined to stack wins early on to afford themself some rest later down the line, and, strange as it may sound, it's easier for me to take an NBA team's moneyline knowing they really, really want to win.

It obviously goes beyond that, though. The Clippers pace the league in effective field goal percentage (61.1%) and turnover rate (19.3%). Hot shooting has bailed them out of some ugly basketball. Granted, the Clippers are likely primed to be top-10 in eFG% this season, anyways. It's not as if they can't sustain high shooting clips. But early-season turnovers -- even 19 of 'em against the meh Phoenix Suns -- tells me this team isn't in rhythm just yet. Maybe they'll find it tonight, but I'm willing to look the other way and grab the home team's moneyline at plus odds.

Butler has scored 20-plus points in three of four games this season and is a good bet to outdo 17.5 points tonight.

Jimmy Butler - Points Jimmy Butler Over

Butler was aggressive across Golden State's first two games, totaling 30 FGA, 24 FTA, and 52 points. A blowout loss limited him to just 14 points and 27 minutes the next time out, though he managed a 20-piece last night despite taking just two shot attempts in the second half. In fact, he and Steph combined for only five shot attempts in the second half on Monday. Considering tonight's contest was waiting -- an important one at that -- Golden State leaned on their younger guys, likely with the expectation that Curry and Butler would take over tonight.

Butler is scoring 10.3 points per game from the charity stripe alone this season. In a game that's expected to be competitive, this appears to be a forgiving line.

Golden State's small-ball lineup typically makes due against bigs. Ivica Zubac has been the exception, though, and he's the first lethal seven-footer they'll see this season.

Ivica Zubac - Pts + Reb Ivica Zubac Over

Zubac destroyed the Warriors for 25, 28, 39, and 41 combined points and rebounds (PR) across their meetings last season. He hauled in at least 17 boards in three of those four contests.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Ivica Zubac -160

Zu's rebounding numbers are down this season, but he's still managed 26-plus PR in two of three games, and his elite interior shooting is a big reason why the Clippers are holding on to a league-best FG%. Plus, back-to-back blowouts to start the year limited Zubac to 25 and 27 minutes, but he put up 29 PR in 35 minutes his last time out. A competitive game should afford him upwards of 30 minutes tonight. After netting 29.4 PR in a breakout year a season ago, I'll back Zubac in this friendly matchup at a buy-low number.

