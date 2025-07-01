3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/1/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Pittsburgh Pirates have moved Oneil Cruz to the No. 5 spot in their batting order recently, but that shouldn't prevent him from swiping bags. Ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus the St. Louis Cardinals, Cruz will face Andre Pallante, a starting pitcher that tends to struggle with runners on the basepaths.

On the season, batters are 11 for 11 on stolen bases versus Pallante after baserunners went 26 for 32 in the stolen-base department against him last season. The Pirates have been one of the more aggressive teams with sending runners this year, totaling the seventh-most stolen bases (74) in the league.

Against right-handed pitching in 2025, Cruz is posting a .367 wOBA, 133 wRC+, .360 OBP, and 14.4% walk rate, so there's a variety of ways for him to get on and have a chance to steal a base. Along with Cruz leading all of baseball in steals (27), it certainly doesn't hurt that he's gone 2 for 5 with 2 walks and 3 stolen bases in 7 career plate appearances versus Pallante.

The Colorado Rockies are a team we usually want to target for Ks, and Monday isn't any different with Colton Gordon set to make his ninth start of the campaign for the Houston Astros. Despite being the visiting pitcher at Coors Field, Gordon gets a chance to take on a Rockies squad that has the 13th-worst wOBA (.316), 2nd-worst wRC+ (74), and 2nd-highest strikeout rate (25.3%) when playing at home.

Along with Colorado sporting the 6th-worst wOBA (.278), worst wRC+ (62), 12th-worst ISO (.131), and 2nd-highest strikeout rate (26.9%) versus southpaws this year, they are logging the 11th-worst wOBA (.304), 5th-worst wRC+ (79), and highest strikeout rate (29.7%) over the last 14 days. Entering tonight's game, the Rockies have five players in their projected lineup with a strikeout rate of 27.8% or worse versus left-handed pitchers.

Across his first 8 starts and 40.2 innings pitched this season, Gordon has just a 22.0% strikeout rate, but he's still managed to achieve five-plus Ks in four of those outings while he's posted four-plus strikeouts in seven straight. Even though Gordon hasn't put up gaudy strikeout metrics yet, his 25.3% strikeout rate and 11.3% swinging strike rate at the Triple-A level in 2025 suggest he could see an uptick in Ks in better matchups, and there's no better matchup than the Rockies.

Our Jim Sannes has this bet listed as one of today's best MLB strikeout props.

Hayden Birdsong has struggled in his recent starts for the San Francisco Giants, allowing three-plus earned runs in each of his last three outings. Things aren't going to get much easier for Birdsong today, as he's slated to be on the bump versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road.

Up to this point, Birdsong has been woeful against lefties, permitting a .388 wOBA, .369 OBP, 11.4% walk rate, and 1.73 HR/9 in that split (compared to a .271 wOBA, .289 OBP, 7.8% walk rate, and 0.88 HR/9 against righties). Taking those numbers into account, Ketel Marte is in a premier spot to accrue two-plus bases at the plate.

Right-handed pitchers have had no answers for Marte this season, as the veteran infielder is tallying a .451 wOBA, 192 wRC+, .322 ISO, and just a 16.9% strikeout rate in the split. In addition to Marte producing two-plus bases in 7 of his last 10 starts, he's registered the 9th-best wOBA (.448), 11th-best wRC+ (189), and 10th-best ISO (.320) across the last 30 days.

