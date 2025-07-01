Best Caitlin Clark Player Prop Bets for the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game

Caitlin Clark is back on the court tonight as the Indiana Fever take on the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA.

What do her player prop lines look like in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds for that matchup?

Let's dig in and outline spots you can turn when hunting for value on Clark.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change after publication of this article

Caitlin Clark Player Prop Odds Tonight

With the second-shortest odds to win the WNBA MVP (+290), Clark has her share of gaudy stats. She's second on the Fever with 18.2 points per game (PPG) and logs 8.9 assists per game (APG) -- which would be the second-most in the league with a few more games under her belt. After missing the last two games with a groin injury, Clark is questionable for tonight's Commissioner's Cup Championship Game. Player prop odds for Clark are still live at FanDuel Sportsbook, though. Where could we get value?

Her points prop is set at 18.5 with the over sitting at -113. That's right in line with her season average, but Clark averaged only 12.0 points per game (PPG) over her previous three appearances. She also has the second-most three-point attempts per game (8.7), leading to 2+ made threes (-380) and 3+ made threes (-120) carrying meh odds. Over the last three games, Clark has made 1 of 23 three-point shots (4.3%) and has now shot 1 of 28 from three in road games (3.6%).

Clark's assists are around her season-long average, too, with over 8.5 dimes listed at -102. Despite recent struggles, her assist numbers have stayed up with 9.3 APG over the previous three. After totaling only 4.0 rebounds per game (RPG) in her last three games compared to 5.0 on the season, Clark's rebound prop is 4.5 with each side -114.

Now that the major Clark prop markets are laid out, where can we get some value?

If Clark is active tonight, fading her point prop should be the best bet. Her three-point shooting has been dreadful of late, taking Clark's three-point percentage down to 29.5% on the season. While shooting under 5.0% on the road is a split we should eventually see some positive regression from, I'll believe it when I see it.

Minnesota's lowest defensive rating only adds to the pick. The Lynx give up the sixth-fewest three-point shots per game while opponents make only 29.1% of their three point looks (second-lowest). Clark probably won't get quite as much three-point volume, and her chances of carrying efficient numbers looks grim. RotoWire's projections have Clark totaling only 15.9 points and 2.2 made triples.

Kayla McBride (93.0), Courtney Williams (91.9), and Natisha Hiedeman (88.9) all carry exceptional defensive rating, forming an elite defensive backcourt for Minnesota. If she returns from her groin setback, another rough scoring outing is likely awaiting Clark.

