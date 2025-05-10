3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Celtics vs. Knicks in Game 3 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics face the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Celtics at Knicks Game 3 Betting Picks

The market has slowly moved totals down as this series continues. Following totals of 213 and 211 to open the series, Saturday's mark is only at 205. Game 2's 181-point total points to unders for everything under the sun, and that's exactly what I'm circling for Game 3.

Boston is shooting only 25.0% from three in this series while totaling only 20.5 free throw attempts per game, which is in line with its fewest free throw shots per game from the regular season (19.5). The Celtics are averaging only 16.5 points in the fourth quarter during this series, as well. Plus, scoring in the paint continues to be a struggle with 38.0 points in the paint per contest -- an even lower mark than the 41.1 from the regular season (the lowest).

New York's defense has done a masterful job of frustrating Boston, and the Celtics' D is no slouch, either. In fact, Boston has the better unit with the second-best defensive rating in the postseason compared to N.Y. sitting fourth.

While the Knicks made 17 of 37 threes (45.9%) in Game 1, it felt like a one-off for a team that logged the seventh-fewest makes and third-fewest attempts from beyond the arc during the regular season. That rang true in Game 2 with New York converting only 9 of 31 attempts (29.0%). Most importantly, the Celtics have held the Knicks to a measly 39.0 points in the paint per contest, which is far under their 51.8 regular-season mark (sixth-most).

Furthermore, Boston is playing at the second-slowest pace in the playoffs. That's been painted all over this series considering the totals through two games. Positive regression should be imminent for each offense's efficiency -- especially for the Celtics -- but I'll keep backing the under until that changes.

While backing Jalen Brunson throughout the playoffs is usually a good idea concerning the Knicks, the same cannot be said for Karl-Anthony Towns. When it comes to scoring, everything has been sliding in the playoffs.

Starting with his volume, Towns' usage rate has dipped from 27.7% to 22.4% in the playoffs. His field goal attempts per game are down from 16.9 to 14.9, and even Towns' shot distributions are becoming concerning, for his three-point shots per contest have slid from 4.7 to 3.4 while shots within 10 feet of the rim are down from 62.6% to 52.4%. Without surprise, the shot distribution adjustment has taken a toll on Towns' field goal percentage (FG%), going from 52.6% in the regular season to 49.6% in the postseason.

New York's struggle to stack points in the paint early this series also goes hand-in-hand with Towns' production. Fewer three-point shots isn't helping his chance of going over points either. After posting 17 or fewer points in three of the last four, give me Towns to go under 19.5 points.

Jayson Tatum is under a load of criticism following a 13-point showing while folding in the clutch. Amid the waves of knocks on Tatum's game, he has quietly dominated the glass to the tune of 11.3 rebounds per game (RPG) in the playoffs.

Over two matchups with the Knicks, Tatum has posted 15.0 RPG! This now makes at least a 14-board total in four of six playoff appearances. Boston came into this series perceived as the better rebounding team -- ranking 8th in defensive rebounding rate while New York is 21st. The Celtics are winning the rebounding battle by an average of 7.5 per game thus far.

Perhaps you're fading Tatum's points, but there's little reason to expect a decline in rebounding. Even with a 2-0 deficit, Boston is still firmly controlling the rebounding battle -- helping still support a series win (-116). Tatum currently ranks second in the playoffs with 15.3 defensive rebounding chances per game. Considering the Knicks finished with the 12th-fewest offensive boards per game during the regular season, Tatum should continue to dominate the defensive glass on Saturday.

