Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-126) Golden Knights (+105) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (51.5%)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Oilers. The Golden Knights are -235 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +186.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Oilers versus Golden Knights on May 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Vegas is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -126 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!