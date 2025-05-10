Phillies vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

Phillies vs Guardians Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (22-16) vs. Cleveland Guardians (23-15)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

PHI: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

PHI: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 0-0, 17.18 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 3-2, 4.26 ERA

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (3-2). Suarez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Suarez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Bibee's six starts with a set spread. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for two Bibee starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (50.9%)

Phillies vs Guardians Moneyline

The Phillies vs Guardians moneyline has Philadelphia as a -124 favorite, while Cleveland is a +106 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Guardians Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Phillies are +134 to cover, and the Guardians are -162.

Phillies vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Guardians on May 10, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Phillies vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (60%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 17-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 37 opportunities.

The Phillies are 19-18-0 against the spread in their 37 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have gone 11-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 4-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (36.4%).

In the 37 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-15-1).

The Guardians have gone 18-19-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 35 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 68th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .229 with seven doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .349.

His batting average ranks 109th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Turner takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .442 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Bryson Stott has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has put up a team-best OBP (.394) and slugging percentage (.460). He's batting .333.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Kwan hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, six walks and two RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is batting .278 with seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo has accumulated 25 hits, a team-best for the Guardians.

Carlos Santana is batting .229 with three doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Phillies vs Guardians Head to Head

5/9/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/23/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2023: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

