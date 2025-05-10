NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 10

The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Golden State Warriors is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Knicks (52.99% win probability)

Knicks (52.99% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-5.5)

Celtics (-5.5) Total: 205

205 Moneyline: Celtics -230, Knicks +190

Celtics -230, Knicks +190 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Warriors (56.35% win probability)

Warriors (56.35% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-5)

Timberwolves (-5) Total: 201

201 Moneyline: Timberwolves -225, Warriors +188

Timberwolves -225, Warriors +188 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.