NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 10
The Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Golden State Warriors is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.
Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (52.99% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-5.5)
- Total: 205
- Moneyline: Celtics -230, Knicks +190
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (56.35% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-5)
- Total: 201
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -225, Warriors +188
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
