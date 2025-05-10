Rangers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Tigers Game Info

Texas Rangers (18-21) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-13)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and RSN

Rangers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | DET: (-106)

TEX: (-110) | DET: (-106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 2-1, 2.61 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-4, 3.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (2-1) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (1-4) will answer the bell for the Tigers. deGrom and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When deGrom starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. When Flaherty starts, the Tigers are 2-5-0 against the spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for three Flaherty starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Rangers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (60%)

Rangers vs Tigers Moneyline

Texas is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -106 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -176.

Rangers vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Tigers on May 10 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 11 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 39 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 22-17-0 in 39 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won seven of the 15 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.7%).

Detroit has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-18-2).

The Tigers have gone 23-15-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has an OPS of .875, fueled by an OBP of .403 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season. He has a .330 batting average.

Smith will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .476 with a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers in OBP (.341) and total hits (29) this season. He's batting .269 while slugging .481.

His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Adolis Garcia has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.279/.391.

Jonah Heim has been key for Texas with 28 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has totaled 35 hits, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .250 and slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified players, he is 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 48th and he is 15th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .284 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Kerry Carpenter has five doubles, eight home runs and two walks while batting .276.

Riley Greene's .452 slugging percentage leads his team.

Rangers vs Tigers Head to Head

5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/16/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/29/2023: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/28/2023: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!