Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 10

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets hit the field at Citi Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSSO

SportsNet PT and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Andrew Heaney vs. AJ Smith-Shawver Records: Pirates (13-26), Braves (18-20)

Pirates (13-26), Braves (18-20) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.26%

50.26% Pirates Win Probability: 49.74%

New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and YES

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and YES Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Carlos Rodon

JP Sears vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Athletics (20-18), Yankees (21-16)

Athletics (20-18), Yankees (21-16) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.97%

59.97% Athletics Win Probability: 40.03%

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSMW

MASN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Andre Pallante

Trevor Williams vs. Andre Pallante Records: Nationals (17-22), Cardinals (20-19)

Nationals (17-22), Cardinals (20-19) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.92%

50.92% Nationals Win Probability: 49.08%

Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSWI

MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Tobias Myers

Taj Bradley vs. Tobias Myers Records: Rays (17-21), Brewers (19-20)

Rays (17-21), Brewers (19-20) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.88%

52.88% Brewers Win Probability: 47.12%

Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-PH

CLEG and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Ranger Suarez

Tanner Bibee vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Guardians (23-15), Phillies (22-16)

Guardians (23-15), Phillies (22-16) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.90%

50.90% Guardians Win Probability: 49.10%

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and RSN

FDSDET and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Jacob deGrom

Jack Flaherty vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Tigers (26-13), Rangers (18-21)

Tigers (26-13), Rangers (18-21) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.00%

60.00% Rangers Win Probability: 40.00%

Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL

CHSN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Edward Cabrera

Shane Smith vs. Edward Cabrera Records: White Sox (11-28), Marlins (14-23)

White Sox (11-28), Marlins (14-23) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 53.08%

53.08% Marlins Win Probability: 46.92%

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN

FDSKC and NESN Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Garrett Crochet

Cole Ragans vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Royals (24-16), Red Sox (20-20)

Royals (24-16), Red Sox (20-20) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.12%

52.12% Red Sox Win Probability: 47.88%

Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH

SCHN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Brady Singer

Lance McCullers vs. Brady Singer Records: Astros (19-18), Reds (19-21)

Astros (19-18), Reds (19-21) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Reds Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.21%

50.21% Reds Win Probability: 49.79%

San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Logan Webb

Joe Ryan vs. Logan Webb Records: Twins (19-20), Giants (24-15)

Twins (19-20), Giants (24-15) Twins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.07%

53.07% Giants Win Probability: 46.93%

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Brad Keller

Tylor Megill vs. Brad Keller Records: Mets (25-14), Cubs (22-17)

Mets (25-14), Cubs (22-17) Mets Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 64.09%

64.09% Cubs Win Probability: 35.91%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Dustin May

Corbin Burnes vs. Dustin May Records: Diamondbacks (20-18), Dodgers (25-13)

Diamondbacks (20-18), Dodgers (25-13) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.22%

52.22% Dodgers Win Probability: 47.78%

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SDPA

COLR and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Stephen Kolek

Bradley Blalock vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Rockies (6-31), Padres (23-13)

Rockies (6-31), Padres (23-13) Padres Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 71.33%

71.33% Rockies Win Probability: 28.67%

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and MASN

MLB Network, FDSW and MASN Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Kyle Gibson

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Kyle Gibson Records: Angels (15-21), Orioles (13-23)

Angels (15-21), Orioles (13-23) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Angels Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 54.35%

54.35% Angels Win Probability: 45.65%

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SN1

MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Bowden Francis

Logan Evans vs. Bowden Francis Records: Mariners (22-14), Blue Jays (17-20)

Mariners (22-14), Blue Jays (17-20) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.12%

56.12% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.88%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.