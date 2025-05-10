Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 10
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets hit the field at Citi Field. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
- Records: Pirates (13-26), Braves (18-20)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.26%
- Pirates Win Probability: 49.74%
New York Yankees at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and YES
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Athletics (20-18), Yankees (21-16)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.97%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.03%
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Nationals (17-22), Cardinals (20-19)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.92%
- Nationals Win Probability: 49.08%
Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Tobias Myers
- Records: Rays (17-21), Brewers (19-20)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.88%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.12%
Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Guardians (23-15), Phillies (22-16)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.90%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.10%
Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Tigers (26-13), Rangers (18-21)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.00%
- Rangers Win Probability: 40.00%
Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: White Sox (11-28), Marlins (14-23)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -112
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 53.08%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.92%
Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Royals (24-16), Red Sox (20-20)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.12%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 47.88%
Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Astros (19-18), Reds (19-21)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.21%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.79%
San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Twins (19-20), Giants (24-15)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.07%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.93%
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Brad Keller
- Records: Mets (25-14), Cubs (22-17)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -158
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 64.09%
- Cubs Win Probability: 35.91%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Dustin May
- Records: Diamondbacks (20-18), Dodgers (25-13)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.22%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 47.78%
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Rockies (6-31), Padres (23-13)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -200
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 71.33%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.67%
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Kyle Gibson
- Records: Angels (15-21), Orioles (13-23)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 54.35%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.65%
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans vs. Bowden Francis
- Records: Mariners (22-14), Blue Jays (17-20)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.12%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.88%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.