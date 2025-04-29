3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Bucks vs. Pacers in Game 5 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Bucks at Pacers Game 5 Betting Picks

This Bucks-Pacers rivalry was fun while it lasted. Game 4 not only saw the Pacers take a commanding 3-1 series lead, but it also ended Damian Lillard's season after he sustained a torn Achilles.

It's a brutal blow for the soon-to-be 35-year-old, who is at risk of missing the entirety of next season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in limbo, too, tonight could mark the end of an era for the Bucks.

The vibes are pretty low for Milwaukee, so let's look for the Pacers to pass a manageable 115.5 points.

Indiana has put up 101, 117, 123, and 129 points this series. That 101-point outing came on the road amid 43.3%/31.7%/76.9% team shooting splits, but they're back at Gainbridge and typically pack on the points at home.

The Pacers averaged 120.3 points per game at home versus top-15 pace teams in the regular season. If we remove the top-10 defenses from this split, Indiana is averaging a strong 121.9 points over 14 games -- including contests in these playoffs. They topped 115.5 points in 10 of those 14 games, missing by the hook once.

Look for Indiana to push the pace against a down-and-out Bucks team. At this point, you could hardly blame Milwaukee's defense for waving the white flag.

Myles Turner is a positive regression candidate despite logging 28 combined points and rebounds (PR) his last time out.

He's gone just 2 for 12 (16.7%) from downtown across his last three after shooting threes at a 39.6% clip this season. Moreover, he's averaging a healthy 10.3 rebound chances this series but is netting only 3.8 real rebounds, suggesting he is due to pick up a few more boards in Game 5.

With that, we can look for Turner to exceed 21.5 PR, especially since he's at home. Turner cleared that number in 55.1% of 20-plus minute games this season, including 62.9% of home games -- up from the 50.0% implied probability on these +100 odds.

If he can capitalize on regression spots -- be it rebounding or three-point shooting -- he should have a path to notching over 21.5 PR in Game 5. Our NBA projections forecast Turner to record 24.1 PR in 30 minutes tonight.

After logging starter-type minutes (32.0) in Games 2 and 3, Bobby Portis was finally subbed into the starting lineup over Brook Lopez in the second half of Sunday's game.

Portis is one of the more intense players in the league and always brings the energy. Knowing Milwaukee's current situation -- down 3-1 with an offseason of headache-inducing questions waiting to be answered -- I can't think of anyone they could use more than Portis tonight.

Our projections expect Portis to play 32.6 minutes today, which suggests he is undervalued in the PR market. We project him for 15.9 points and 9.8 rebounds -- good for 25.7 PR.

Portis is averaging 30.6 PR in games where he played at least 28 minutes, including a 40-PR showing in Game 2 of this series. He exceeded 22.5 PR in 88.2% of games (15 out of 17) in this split -- way up from the 50.9% implied probability on these -104 odds.

